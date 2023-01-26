WILLISTON — The Williston Red Devil Nation concluded their 2022 season Sunday night with the Annual Red Devil Football Awards Banquet. The banquet was held in the Williston Middle High School Cafetorium.
First-year head coach Robby Pruitt and his coaching staff led the team, players and community members in this event to honor the athletes and their achievements from the classroom and community to the gridiron they played on each week. Not only were the players recognized, but Pruitt and his staff also showed much appreciation to the many supporters who helped pave the way for a successful 10-1 season this past year.
Recipients of the awards for the banquet were recognized in front of their peers, families, community members and school officials. Starting with the annual community awards: the Bishop Strong Award went to junior Carter Benton; The Might Ike Award was given to senior Nick Washington, and The Croons Award was given to senior Judson Hancock.
Following the community awards, the Red Devils were honored for academic excellence. The Scholar Athlete Award is given to the student-athlete with the highest GPA in each grade level. Freshman recipient was Ramey Webb, Sophomore Jackson Islam, Junior Cain O’Neal, and Senior went to Hancock.
After the academic recognition, players were honored for their performance in the weightroom and on the playing field. Lifter of the Year was awarded to the lifter who exhibited leadership and dedication in the weightroom. These recipients were also honored by class. The freshman recipient was Ramey Webb, sophomore was Angel Mata, Junior went to Ranse Moxley and the senior recipient was Reyce Knauff.
Next was the Hammer Award, which was given for the biggest hit of the year. Senior safety Ed Wesley was the recipient of this award. The Determination Award went to the players that “would not be denied.” Those were: Junior Matthew Jerjave and junior Elijah Jackson. Additionally, The 180 Degree Award went to the players who made the biggest turn around. They were: Sophomore Jackson Islam and junior Javon Brown.
The Iron Man Award was awarded to the player who never left the field and displayed a tremendous amount of fortitude on the field. Junior Jace McDonald and junior Ira Warren were the recipients of this award. Captain’s Awards were for the players who led the team on and off the field. Those who received this award were: Junior Shooby Coleman and junior Wyatt Woodford (offense) and senior Trace Clemenzi and senior Ed Wesley (defense).
The final awards of the night were for the players who set themselves apart from the others by showing great leadership, community involvement and character. The first was given to senior Gunnar Maguire, who received the First Annual Brad Etheridge Service Award. Maguire was chosen for his community pride, service and dedication to the Williston Red Devil Nation.
The last award was the Pride of the Red Devils Award. This year’s recipient was senior Kyree Edwards. Edwards was chosen for his efforts both on and off the field. Pruitt referenced him as “one of the best he had ever coached” and also added that this is the type of young man that truly embodied the pride of the Red Devils.
As the evening ended and the 2022 Red Devils’ season concluded, the inaugural season for Pruitt and his staff could be described as one for the memory books. Now, Williston will get back to work and begin preparing for next season. The Red Devil Nation would like to thank all who helped make this season a success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.