Williston boys soccer team wins district championship

After only four seasons, two of those being ineligible to play districts, the Williston Red Devils boys soccer team won the District 4-3A Championship after defeating Trinity Catholic (Ocala), 2-1, on Feb. 1.
Jamalle Wolfe and Dary Osorio scored the two goals for Williston (15-2-2, 6-0-1). The Red Devils earned the No. 1 seed in the District 4-3A tournament and earned a first-round bye. They defeated fifth-seeded Fort White, 1-0, in the semifinals to reach the championship game.
