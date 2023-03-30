Water temperatures are heating up — and so is the fishing

I am hoping this last cold front was the final one for the spring. The water temperatures are warming up and the fish (and fishermen) are loving it.
Let’s break it down a little for a few different species.
Spotted trout can be caught on the flats. The normal popping cork, 3-foot monofilament leader and 1/8 ounce jig head will do the trick. I like to fish the Sea Shad by Bass Assassin in the Green Moon color but will also test the conditions with different colors.
We are also starting to see the silver/sand trout bite improve. These fish hit hard and are tasty, especially when blackened and made into fish tacos. Email me if you want a great recipe.
On calmer mornings, a topwater plug can be a lot of fun on trout. I like the Skitterwalk, but anything with a “walk the dog” action should produce some strikes. Many times trout will miss it once or twice. If they do, twitch it a little to resemble a wounded fish. If they don’t come back for another strike, get back to the normal retrieve.
I am also catching some on a 13 Fishing jerk bait. However, these jerk baits have three sets of treble hooks and can do a lot of damage to the fish and the fisherman. Lol. You may opt to swap these trebles out for single hooks.
Redfish will start showing up on the oyster bars both in the back country and on the islands. Chunk mullet on a 4/0 circle hook and 3/8 or 1/2 ounce weight will usually do the trick. Set this up so that your mullet sits just off of the oyster bar. Remember, on circle hooks, DO NOT set the hook. Just let them take it and then start reeling. It is a lesson I learned the hard way years ago. Lol.
Other go-to lures for reds will be the gold spoon or gold-bladed spinnerbaits. Snook will also eat both of these lures.
Cobia and triple tail will start showing up, as well. So, keep your eyes peeled as you are fishing.
This is a great time of year to be fishing, so get out there and have some fun with friends and family.
Also, April 22-23, make sure to come visit the J. Lowe’s Guide Service booth at the Cast and Blast Expo at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. It is a great show and is a good time for the family.
Follow me on social media. Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Stay safe and be blessed!
Capt. Jason Lowe can be reached via phone at 352-362-0656 or online at www.jlowesguideservice.com. Look for Capt. Jason Lowe’s fishing report every two weeks inside the Levy Citizen.
