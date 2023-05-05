The FHSAA released the brackets for the 2023 high school baseball, softball state playoffs today.
Two teams from Levy County qualified for the state postseason in baseball. They are: Chiefland and Williston.
Both the Indians and Red Devils will be competing in the Region 4-1A bracket, with Chiefland earning the No. 3 seed and Williston earning the No. 4 seed.
The Indians will travel to two-seeded Trenton in a regional semifinal matchup on Wednesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. It will be a rematch between the two squads after they most recently played in the District 7-1A semifinals Tuesday. The Tigers defeated Chiefland, 9-3.
Meanwhile, the Red Devils, who most recently defeated Glades Day (Belle Glade) in the District 8-1A championship Thursday night, will travel to Newberry to take on the top-seeded Panthers in the regional semifinals.
Williston's matchup with Newberry is also scheduled for Wednesday, May 10 at 7 p.m.
As for softball, only one team from the county qualified for the state playoffs. That is also Williston.
The Red Devils earned the No. 1 seed in the Region 4-1A bracket and, like baseball, also won a district title after defeating Hawthorne, 11-1, in five innings Thursday night.
Williston will host fourth-seeded Newberry in the regional semifinals on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. The winner will face the winner of No. 2 Dixie County and No. 3 Trenton in the regional finals on Tuesday, May 16.
Follow the Levy Citizen on Facebook for final scores from regional tournament play next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.