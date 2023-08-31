Topwater tactics: What I like to throw and where

I hope everyone is OK out there and are staying out of the heat as much as possible. It has been brutal.
In the last few articles, we have talked about several different topwater tactics. I wanted to close that out this week by talking about what I like to throw and where.
Again, I like to stress that I am not the know-all topwater guy. But I know what works for me. Hopefully, these things are helping you add to your fishing experience.
When it comes to bass fishing, I have several topwater baits I throw. Early and late (in the day), I like to throw prop baits-Lane Changer, Devil’s Horse and the Buzz Bait. I also pretty much always have a toad tied on.
I am partial to the Producto Lure Buzz Tail Frog. However, I don’t just buzz it. I am usually working it fast to keep it on top of the water but not always a steady retrieve. This is usually more of a pop, pop, pop, reel, pop, reel, pop, pop kind of retrieve.
Bait colors really depend on the water color you are fishing.
As far as the cover I am fishing, I am working edges of cover for the prop baits and in the cover for the toad. I am looking for points, indentions in cover, edges of different cover, thin cane grass and pads mixed, etc.
You are really looking at ambush points that a bass can set up on or near. As for the toad, it is pretty much the same. Except, I am working deep in the cover, too, and covering way more water.
When it comes to saltwater, I like walk-the-dog action baits. I like the Skitterwalk. It seems to always have good action, and I have a lot of fish on it. There are other baits out there that have the same basic action. So, they will work, as well.
One thing I have found for saltwater is that floating grass can be an issue on the flats. One way to help with this is to swap out the treble hooks and put J hooks in their place. This may decrease your fish hook ups a little, but it will help you with the floating grass.
Follow me on social media. Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Stay safe and be blessed!
Capt. Jason Lowe can be reached at 352-362-0656 or online at www.jlowes guideservice.com. Look for Capt. Jason Lowe’s fishing report every two weeks inside the Levy Citizen.
