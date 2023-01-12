The Outlet Pass: High school basketball scores, schedules for this week

Schools in Levy County returned from winter break this week. And with the students back in the classroom, that means sports is also back in full swing. Below is a look at some upcoming high school basketball games for both boys and girls that have or are set to take place this week in Levy County.

Editor’s note: Some scores were not entered due to publication deadlines. Teams’ records are updated through Monday’s games.

Boys

Bronson (5-10, 3-2)

Monday, Jan. 9 vs. Lafayette (FF)

Tuesday, Jan. 10 @ Oak Hall

Thursday, Jan. 12 vs. Branford

Friday, Jan. 13 vs. Chiefland

Cedar Key (3-6, 0-3)

Thursday, Jan. 12 vs. Chiefland

Chiefland (7-5, 2-1)

Tuesday, Jan. 10 vs. Newberry

Thursday, Jan. 12 @ Cedar Key

Friday, Jan. 13 @ Bronson

Williston (11-5, 3-0)

Thursday, Jan. 10 @ Trenton

Friday, Jan. 13 vs. Newberry

Girls

Bronson (1-10, 0-2)

Monday, Jan. 9 @ Eastside (L, 52-27)

Thursday, Jan. 12 vs. Branford

Friday, Jan. 13 vs. Chiefland

Cedar Key (6-4, 0-1)

Monday, Jan. 9 @ Riverside Christian (W, 53-19)

Tuesday, Jan. 10 vs. Saint Francis Catholic (Gainesville)

Thursday, Jan. 12 vs. Chiefland

Chiefland (5-10, 2-3)

Tuesday, Jan. 10 vs. Oak Hall

Thursday, Jan. 12 @ Cedar Key

Friday, Jan. 13 @ Bronson

Williston (6-6, 4-0)

Monday, Jan. 9 vs. P.K. Yonge (L, 75-39)

Thursday, Jan. 12 @ Trenton

Friday, Jan. 13 vs. Newberry

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.