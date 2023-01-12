The Outlet Pass: High school basketball scores, schedules for this week

Schools in Levy County returned from winter break this week. And with the students back in the classroom, that means sports is also back in full swing. Below is a look at some upcoming high school basketball games for both boys and girls that have or are set to take place this week in Levy County.
Editor’s note: Some scores were not entered due to publication deadlines. Teams’ records are updated through Monday’s games.
Boys
Bronson (5-10, 3-2)
Monday, Jan. 9 vs. Lafayette (FF)
Tuesday, Jan. 10 @ Oak Hall
Thursday, Jan. 12 vs. Branford
Friday, Jan. 13 vs. Chiefland
Cedar Key (3-6, 0-3)
Thursday, Jan. 12 vs. Chiefland
Chiefland (7-5, 2-1)
Tuesday, Jan. 10 vs. Newberry
Thursday, Jan. 12 @ Cedar Key
Friday, Jan. 13 @ Bronson
Williston (11-5, 3-0)
Thursday, Jan. 10 @ Trenton
Friday, Jan. 13 vs. Newberry
Girls
Bronson (1-10, 0-2)
Monday, Jan. 9 @ Eastside (L, 52-27)
Thursday, Jan. 12 vs. Branford
Friday, Jan. 13 vs. Chiefland
Cedar Key (6-4, 0-1)
Monday, Jan. 9 @ Riverside Christian (W, 53-19)
Tuesday, Jan. 10 vs. Saint Francis Catholic (Gainesville)
Thursday, Jan. 12 vs. Chiefland
Chiefland (5-10, 2-3)
Tuesday, Jan. 10 vs. Oak Hall
Thursday, Jan. 12 @ Cedar Key
Friday, Jan. 13 @ Bronson
Williston (6-6, 4-0)
Monday, Jan. 9 vs. P.K. Yonge (L, 75-39)
Thursday, Jan. 12 @ Trenton
Friday, Jan. 13 vs. Newberry
