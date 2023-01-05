From crazy finishes and coaching changes to remarkable seasons and milestone moments, it was quite the year in sports for teams and athletes in Levy County.
Below are just some of the top headlines seen in the Levy Citizen in 2022.
Corbin named new Chiefland football coach
James Corbin was hired as the new football coach at Chiefland Middle High School in February 2022. Corbin, a graduate of the school, had previously been an assistant coach under former head coach, Adam Gore.
Corbin led the Indians to a 7-3 record and regional semifinal appearance in his first season this past year.
District champions: Bronson boys’ weightlifting team wins top spot in District 8
The Bronson Middle High School boys’ weightlifting team was crowned district champions in both the snatch and traditional events while competing in the District 8 Championship on March 30, 2022, at Interlachen High School. The Eagles racked up 89 team points in snatch and 59 in traditional.
Bronson’s Russell Holley steps down as football coach
Just days after the annual Levy County Spring Jamboree between Bronson, Williston and Chiefland, Russell Holley made the decision to step down as head coach of the Eagles. Holley’s decision to resign came after a brawl that occurred between Bronson and Chiefland at the end of the second quarter of the jamboree on May 19, 2022.
Bringing home a state title
Ericka Hoffman, a senior at Chiefland Middle High School and correspondent for the Levy Citizen, won the AAU Florida Weightlifting State Championship on Oct. 8, 2022, at River Ridge High School in New Port Richey.
Williston rallies to advance to state semifinals for first time in five years
This headline wasn’t featured inside the newspaper, but it was seen on The Levy Citizen’s website. So, for that reason, we decided to still include it in the list. The Williston volleyball team matched up with the Glades Day Gators in the Region 4-1A final on Nov. 1, 2022. And after falling behind 2-0, the Red Devils managed to fight their way back and ultimately win the match, 3-2, to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2017. Williston finished this past season with a 19-11 overall record.
Williston defeats Chiefland to cap off perfect season
The Williston football team had cruised to an undefeated 9-0 record heading into what was shaping out to be a much-anticipated regular-season finale against the Chiefland Indians on Nov. 4, 2022. The two teams would go back-and-forth, but the Red Devils would use a strong performance on both the ground and on defense to ultimately pull away from the Indians, 57-28, and secure the perfect 10-0 regular season.
Chiefland Middle High School competitive cheer team earns first place finish
In what was their first-ever competition, the Chiefland Middle High School competitive cheer team earned a first place finish in the X-large non tumbling varsity division on Nov. 16, 2022, at the Eagle Jamboree in Groveland, Florida.
Williston’s Eddie De La Cruz receives 13th Annual John Williams Kicking Award following stellar year
Williston’s Eddie De La Cruz finished this past season a perfect 69 for 69 on PATs while also adding 17 touchbacks. Those stellar numbers led him to be chosen as the recipient of the 13th Annual John Williams Kicking Award for the most outstanding football placekicker in Florida’s District 7, representing close to 40 schools. Cruz was presented the award during halftime of the Red Devils’ first-round playoff matchup against the Wildwood Wildcats on Nov. 12, 2022.
Chiefland tops Newberry in double-overtime thriller
It was a season opener to remember for both the Newberry and Chiefland boys basketball teams on Dec. 1, 2022. From the jump, the two squads went back-and-forth trading buckets. The game would end up heading to double overtime, with the ball in the hands of Indians’ freshman Jon Adams with just seconds to play. Down by a point, Adams made a move to the basket and managed to score a go-ahead, game-winning layup to give Chiefland a 64-63 win and its first victory of the season.
