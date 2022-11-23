Thanksgiving Day football games

Below are the three football games scheduled to take place today in the NFL as part of Thanksgiving Day football.
Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS
New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX
New England Patriots @ Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
