St. Petersburg Catholic blanks Bronson in Preseason Classic

BRONSON — There’s more work to be done.
These were the words Bronson head coach Timothy Jones expressed following the conclusion of the Eagles’ Preseason Classic Friday night against St. Petersburg Catholic.
Bronson, plagued by penalties and miscues, fell behind early to the Barons and ultimately could not recover on the way to a 36-0 loss.
“It’s always nice to play against others,” Jones said when asked how it felt to be back on the field and matchup against someone other than themselves. “Obviously, I wish things had worked out better, but they didn’t.”
Jones noted the inexperience on the Eagles’ roster and how some guys — even the veterans — haven't seen on a lot of playing time.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said. “And hopefully we’ll get it done this week.”
St. Petersburg Catholic jumped out to a quick 2-0 in the first quarter after a bad snap exchange by Bronson resulted in the ball rolling into the end zone for a safety.
However, on the ensuing free kick to the Barons, the Eagles were able to get the ball back after recovering a short pooch kick.
Bronson couldn’t capitalize off the turnover and punted it back to St. Petersburg Catholic.
The Barons gave the football right back to the Eagles on their first offensive drive following a fumble.
After the Eagles’ offense stalled on its next series, St. Petersburg Catholic was able to start its second offensive drive just outside the Bronson red zone following a short punt.
The Barons managed to capitalize off the short field and find the end zone for the first time on the night after a 2-yard rushing score by running back Da’Marion Rowe.
Bronson found itself deep in its own territory on its fourth offensive series following an unsportsmanlike penalty on quarterback Zach Mcclelland.
The penalty would go on to be pivotal, as St. Petersburg Catholic was able to block the Eagles’ fourth-down punt, setting the Barons up at the Bronson 10-yard line.
On the very next play, St. Petersburg Catholic managed to find the end zone. However, the touchdown was called back due to holding.
The penalty wouldn’t make a difference for the Barons, though, as they found the end zone again on the next play after a 14-yard rushing score by running back Toni Rrgalla.
St. Petersburg Catholic initially missed the extra point try following the score. But an offsides call on Bronson allowed the Barons to get another chance and instead go for two. A 1-yard score by Rrgalla gave St. Petersburg Catholic a 17-0 towards the end of the first quarter.
“I like to try to quick punt and get it out of there,” Jones said. “Get it out of bounds. Not kick it to the fastest kid on the field.”
“Unfortunately, my quarterback (who also handles punting duties) thought he saw something. He takes off running a couple of times and it didn’t work out for him. We’re going to have to go back to the drawing board on that.”
St. Petersburg Catholic found itself faced with a 4th-and-6 early on in the second quarter. After back-to-back timeouts, the Barons were able to convert the fourth down thanks to an 18-yard run by Rowe to see them up in the Eagles’ red zone.
Rowe would finish the drive for the Barons, scoring on a screen pass from 12 yards out to increase St. Petersburg Catholic’s lead to 24-0 following the extra point.
The game would take a scary turn with over five minutes to play in the first half.
Bronson punted the football back to the Barons. However, St. Petersburg Catholic muffed the receiving kick but was able to recover.
After the play was over, two players — one for the Barons and another for the Eagles — were shaken up. The St. Petersburg Catholic player was able to get up and head back to the sideline, but the Bronson player stayed down for several minutes.
Medical trainers from both teams, along with first responders from Bronson Fire Rescue, attended to the player, who was later identified as Curtis Jennings.
Jennings was eventually taken off the field by ambulance.
After the game, Jones provided an update on the senior lineman. He said medical trainers fear Jennings broke his femur and likely could be done for the season.
“It’s an unfortunate break,” Jones said. “He was in a lot of pain.”
“He’s a tough kid. I hope he can get back from it. It’s his senior year. That’s the worst part about it for him. We’re all praying for him that everything works out.”
Give the circumstances of the injury, it was decided by the officials and coaches on both teams to go ahead and head straight into halftime with a little over three minutes to play in the half.
The long halftime wouldn't slow down the Barons, though, as St. Petersburg Catholic quickly found the end zone in the opening minutes of the second half after a roughly 60-yard touchdown run by running back Larry Christian III.
Following a turnover on downs by the Eagles on their first offensive series of the half, the Barons found themselves with the ball again just outside the Bronson red zone.
St. Petersburg Catholic’s last touchdown score would come via a 26-yard touchdown pass from Brody Shafer to Jase Radosevich. A missed extra point would ultimately put the final score at 36-0.
As the Eagles now look to put this game behind them, Jones said one of the things they will be working on going into next week is making the offense simpler.
He also said the same thing about the defensive side of the ball, noting this includes “getting away” from having too many two-way players.
Up Next
Bronson will open up regular-season play on Friday, Aug. 25 when it travels to Holiday, Florida, to take on Anclote. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The two teams also met in Week 1 last year, with the Sharks edging out a narrow victory.
“Anclote is a team that we played with pretty close last year,” Jones said. “We actually thought we had the game won. Lost it there at the very end. Hopefully, we can go down there and put up a good fight.”
