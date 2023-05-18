Spring football games kickoff Friday in Levy County

The 2023 high school football season doesn’t kickoff for another several months.
However, football fans in Levy County will soon have an opportunity to get their first glimpse of how their favorite team is expected to look come the fall.
This week begins the first of what will be three spring football games within the county over the course of the next six days.
Bronson is set to kick things off first, when it hosts Trenton in its spring game on Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m.
The Eagles finished this past season with a record of (2-8) while the Tigers put together a record of (0-9, 0-1).
Moving into next week, two Levy County teams are expected to take the field for their spring games.
Chiefland will welcome Dunnellon while Williston is set to play host to Clay (Green Cove Springs). Both games are set for Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m.
The Indians finished this past year with an overall record of (7-3) and advanced to the state playoffs, where they fell to Pahokee, 50-28, in the Region 4-1R semifinals. The Tigers, like their opponent, also made the postseason, finishing with a record of (5-6, 2-1). Dunnellon fell to eventual 2S state-champion Cocoa, 52-6, in the Region 3-2S quarterfinals.
The Red Devils, meanwhile, put together an undefeated (10-0) regular season and suffered their only loss in the state playoffs, falling to Wildwood, 46-35, in the Region 4-1R quarterfinals. Their opponent, the Blue Devils, finished this past season with a (3-7, 2-2) record.
