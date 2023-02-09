Softball: Williston looking to lean on senior leadership this season

WILLISTON — Last year, the Williston varsity softball team put together an overall record of (18-8).
The Red Devils won their last five regular-season games of the season and ultimately earned the No. 1 seed in the District 8-1A tournament. After securing a first-round bye, Williston picked up its sixth win in a row, blanking Hawthorne, 15-0, in the semifinals.
The win streak would come to an end, however, in the district championship after the Red Devils fell to two-seeded Taylor (Pierson), 7-6. Williston had a chance to avenge its loss against the Wildcats in the state playoffs, but Taylor was able to best the Red Devils again in the regional semifinals, ending Williston’s season.
As the 2023 season nears, the Red Devils are looking to put that loss behind them and get back to the postseason again this season. They will look to do so with a roster that returns every player from a year ago.
“We didn’t lose anybody last year,” assistant coach Ebony Walker said in a phone interview. “We have all of our seniors coming back.”
Walker said Williston is “still a little young” and that they are excited to see the seniors take on more of a leadership role this year.
Players to watch
Walker referenced a handful of those seniors as ones to keep an eye on in 2023. A few of these players include: Nevaeh Hayes, Raegan Geiger, Livie Davis, Maci Vonderstrasse and Cheyenne Boggs. All five of the athletes will be playing at the next level.
Geiger, Davis and Vonderstrasse signed their National Letters of Intent in November of last year. Both Davis and Vonderstrasse will be playing at Eastern Florida State College while Geiger will be continuing her playing career at the College of Central of Florida.
Hayes, meanwhile, is committed to the University of West Florida, according to her Twitter account, while Boggs and her other senior teammate, Karley Jerrels, will be playing for Florida Gateway College, according to an article on the college’s athletics website.
Hayes led the team with a .511 batting average and 47 hits a season ago. She also posted a team-best 66 strikeouts on the mound in 11 appearances. Additionally, Geiger wasn’t far behind, finishing with 41 hits and a .500 batting average. She also saw time as a pitcher, finishing with 21 strikeouts in 10 appearances.
Davis also had an impact at the plate in 2022, racking up 34 hits and posting a .410 batting average.
As for Vonderstrasse, Walker said the senior is a “big piece” of the team in centerfield.
“She’s one that will go after any ball,” she said.
On the receiving end of some of those throws from Vonderstrasse is Boggs, who handles the catching responsibilities behind the plate for the Red Devils.
“Not much gets past her,” Walker said. “And I’m looking forward to her throwing some girls out this season.”
A glance at the schedule
Williston will begin regular-season play in just under two weeks when they travel to Dixie County on Feb. 21. The matchup against the Bears was one that Walker mentioned when providing some early thoughts on the Red Devils’ schedule.
“Dixie County has been a good rivalry game for us,” she said.
Walker said she is eager to see what Dixie County “is going to bring” and how the players will “matchup” against the Bears.
Following the matchup against Dixie County, Williston will travel to Interlachen for another road contest on Feb. 23 before returning home for a matchup against Santa Fe on Feb. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.