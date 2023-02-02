Softball: Under a new coach, Chiefland is looking to get back to "fundamentals" in 2023

CHIEFLAND — A new, but familiar, face is ready to lead the Chiefland varsity softball team in 2023.
Michelle Meeks is entering her first season as the head coach of the Indians after assuming the role during the summer of last year. According to a July 2022 post on the Chiefland Middle High School Facebook page, Meeks has spent time around the softball program already, having served as an assistant coach and as the middle school and junior varsity coach, as well.
Now as head coach, Meeks is hoping that reverting back to the basics this season will help Chiefland put a couple of more Ws in the win column following a 7-17, 3-2 record a year ago.
“We mainly are just going to work on getting back to (the) fundamentals of the game,” she said in a phone interview. “To really focus on doing the basics in order to try to get a few more wins than in the past.”
The Indians graduated six seniors from last year’s team, and Meeks said they will be moving up a couple of players from JV to help fill some of those voids left.
And while Chiefland did lose a handful of seniors, several juniors who are now seniors in 2023 will be asked to step into that leadership role this year.
Players to watch
As for those seniors, Meeks named off quite a few of them as ones to keep an eye on as the season draws closer. This includes: Grace Quincey, Shanie Keene, Tori Fisher, Devin Rogers and Bailey Doty.
“We’re just looking for some leadership from those guys,” Meeks said.
Quincey and Keene recently committed to Florida Gateway College this past December and will be continuing their playing careers in Lake City with the Timberwolves.
In 2022, Quincey had a .446 batting average, 33 hits (team high) and nine RBIs. Keene, meanwhile, had a .185 average, 12 hits and four RBIs.
As for Fisher, she managed to put together a batting average of .309 while also adding 17 hits and nine RBIs. Rogers racked up 13 hits and four RBIs while batting .228 at the plate. Finally, Doty, who Meeks said played her first season for the Indians last year, batted .235 with four hits and one RBI.
A glance at the schedule
In terms of Chiefland’s opponents for this upcoming year, Meeks said the Indians’ schedule will stay pretty much the same as it has been in the past, minus the addition of two new teams. Those opponents are the Union County (Lake Butler) Tigers and the Lecanto Panthers.
The Class 1A Tigers finished last season with an overall record of 18-6 and advanced to the regional finals before falling to eventual state runner-up, Fort White, in the regional finals. The Class 5A Panthers finished 2022 with an 8-18, 0-4 record.
With the season getting closer, it should be interesting to see how the Indians will do in 2023.
