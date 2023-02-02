Softball: Meet the Chiefland Indians
Courtesy of: Chiefland Middle High School Facebook page

Team: Chiefland

Mascot: Indians

Classification: Class 1A, District 7

Coach: Michelle Meeks, first season

2022 record: 7-17, 3-2

Note: Stats seen below come from team’s MaxPreps page.

Team totals in 2022:

Batting average: 0.312

Hits: 197

RBIs (runs batted in): 96

Stolen bases: 65

ERA (earned run average): 6.08

Strikeouts: 85

Team leaders in 2022:

Batting average: Amber Campbell (9th), .500

Hits: Grace Quincey (Sr.), 33

RBIs: Kalie Osteen (graduated), 19

Stolen bases: Grace Quincey (Sr.), 33

ERA: Kalie Osteen (graduated), 6.08 and MacKenzie Fisher (8th), 6.08

Strikeouts: Kalie Osteen (graduated), 67

