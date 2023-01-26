BRONSON — The 2022 season was a complete turnaround from the year prior for the Bronson softball team.
After a 2-13 finish in 2021, the Eagles bounced back in a big way last season, winning 12 games and putting together a record of 12-7, 1-2 overall.
As Bronson prepares for the 2023 season, the Eagles are looking to find this same success this year, with the possibility of adding a few more games in the win column.
“We are hoping, with the schedule that we have put together, that we’ll win 12 or 15 games this year,” third-year head coach John Miller said in a phone interview.
Miller said the goal is to get to the semifinal round in the district tournament.
Bronson sees a majority of its team from a season ago returning again this year. The Eagles lost only one senior from last year’s squad. That is pitcher Ari Ruccione.
Miller will be counting on some key younger players to step up and help the Eagles reach those goals they set to accomplish in 2023.
Players to watch for
There a handful of players that Miller said will be ones to keep an eye on this year. They are: eight-grader Julianne Lampton, eight-grader Presley Thomas, junior Michaela Phillips and Austin Howard.
Lampton and Phillips were one of three Bronson players to finish with 20 hits last season. The other was junior Maci Thomas.
“Michaela and Austin are our power hitters,” Miller said.
Additionally, both Lampton and Thomas are pitchers for the Eagles and managed to rack up 22 strikeouts combined as seventh-graders in 2022.
“They will be looking to make a mark this year,” Miller said of Lampton and Thomas.
Miller said Bronson only has one senior on its roster again in 2023. That player is Cheyanne Swickard.
“They’ve got some experience,” he said of the roster, adding that this will be the third year of them playing together.
A glance at the schedule
In addition to some of their regular opponents, the Eagles have added a few new teams to its schedule for this season. According to Miller, some of these teams include Dunnellon, Hamilton County, Wildwood, Riverside and Countryside.
“It’s pretty competitive,” Miller said of Bronson’s schedule. “We’re going to play Leesburg and Crescent City (in the) preseason, which those will probably be pretty good matchups. I feel like we can do well right there. As long as we pitch well, I think we can win those games.”
Miller said as he glanced over the schedule that the Eagles could likely win the first five of their games to start the year, with the chance of even winning its next two, as well.
“If we were to make that run, that would be an incredible run for Bronson,” he said.
Bronson’s preseason matchups against Leesburg and Crescent City are set for Feb. 16-17 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.