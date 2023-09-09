Short-handed Chiefland can't match fast-starting Suwannee, drops second game of the season

CHIEFLAND — "We just got gassed."
These were the words from second-year Chiefland coach James Corbin following the Indians' 33-18 loss to 2S Suwannee Friday night at Pridgeon Stadium.
Chiefland (1-2), which was without three key starters (Zachary Dumas, Reggie Adams and Anthony Blackman were all injured in last week's game against Wildwood) in Friday's contest, fell behind early and could ultimately never catch back up to a fast-starting Bulldogs (1-1) squad.
While it wasn't the result they were hoping for, Corbin said after the game that he was "pleased" with his players and their efforts.
"There's nothing about this game that made me feel like our kids weren't fighting," he said in the TNT Specialties Postgame Report.
We just got gassed at the end. But the most important thing that I wanted to see was the way my kids responded to everything."
Suwannee quickly got on the scoreboard first after kicker Jace Moran drilled a 28-yard field goal to put the Bulldogs up 3-0. Senior quarterback Kodi Lang connected with senior wide receiver Daijuan Perkins on a long pass to set up the field goal.
After a three-and-out by the Indians on their first offensive series, the Bulldogs increased their lead after Lang hit junior wide receiver Michael Rossin down the near sideline for a 49-yard touchdown pass.
The early struggles would continue for Chiefland on its next offensive possession, as sophomore quarterback Matthew Goodale had his pass intercepted by Suwannee senior safety Pj Davis.
The Bulldogs were able to capitalize off the turnover after Moran nailed a long field goal to put Suwannee ahead, 13-0.
In the second quarter, the Indians' offense began to find some life. Sparking that momentum was junior running back Osten Jones, who set up Chiefland at the Bulldogs' 9-yard line on their fourth offensive drive following a 46-yard run.
Goodale capped off the drive with a 3-yard quarterback sneak. A blocked extra point put the score at 13-6.
On the ensuing offensive series by Suwannee, the Bulldogs quickly worked down the field and into the Indians' red zone following a 50-yard pass by Lang to sophomore wide receiver Noah Lopez. Lang finished the drive after finding the end zone via a 6-yard quarterback keep.
The back-and-forth action would continue, as Goodale connected with Jones on a roughly 70-yard touchdown pass on the very next drive to put the score at 20-12 after an unsuccessful two-point try.
"It's just our kids," Corbin said when asked about Chiefland battling back from the early deficit. "It's the mentality of the program. Even with the young guys that we have, they have exceptional leadership."
Suwannee was able to build on its lead on the ensuing possession, as Lang dropped a 24-yard touchdown pass — his third total score of night — right into the arms of Perkins. A missed extra point put the Bulldogs' lead at 26-12.
With the first half winding down, Goodale was able to to connect with his brother, Michael Goodale, on a couple of passes to set up the Indians inside the Suwannee red zone.
Jones was able to finish the drive for Chiefland after bulldozing his way into the end zone from three yards out. The two-point try was unsuccessful, putting the score at 26-18.
"Osten Jones is an exceptional athlete," Corbin said when asked about the junior's performance Friday night. "We got to continue to get him in better shape and understand that you know, offensively, right now, he is one of our go-to weapons. He's the guy we're trying to get the ball in his hands as much as possible."
The Indians carried that momentum from the end of the half into the third quarter, as Chiefland was looking to possibly even the score on its first offensive series after working the ball into Bulldogs' territory. However, a promising drive would suddenly end following an Indians' fumble that led to a Suwannee recovery.
After Chiefland coughed the ball up, the Indians got it right back on the ensuing drive after the Bulldogs fumbled just outside the Indians' red zone.
Chiefland couldn't take advantage of the turnover and was forced to punt towards the end of the third quarter.
On ensuing punt, Rossin was able cut up field down the far sideline and return it 50 yards as the period expired in what would ultimately be the final score of the night.
Missed tackles were an issue for the Indians Friday night. And it is something Corbin said Chiefland has to get better at moving forward.
"We had plenty of opportunities to make tackles on punts, kickoff returns, things of that nature," he said. "And we have to do those things. We absolutely have to make the tackle, even when it's one-on-one."
Up Next
The Indians will be back in action on Friday, Sept. 15 when they travel to Lafayette (Mayo) to matchup with the Hornets. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
DeSantis visits Chiefland
Gov. Ron DeSantis was back in Levy County Friday night to provide an update on Hurricane Idalia relief efforts. Prior to the game, DeSantis handed out several checks totaling $1.6 million that will go on to assist numerous teachers, community churches and volunteer organizations in North Florida with disaster relief efforts.
Look for a full story on DeSantis' visit in the Sept. 14 edition of the Levy Citizen.
