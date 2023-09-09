Short-handed Chiefland can't match fast-starting Suwannee, drops second game of the season

Today

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.