Scalloping season opens today in the Fenholloway River and Suwannee River Zone

Scalloping season has arrived for some here along the Gulf Coast.
The 2023 recreational bay scallop season in the Fenholloway River through Suwannee River Zone opens today and will remain open through Labor Day (Sept. 4).
According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) news release, this zone includes all state waters in Dixie County, a portion of Taylor County, the towns of Keaton Beach and Steinhatchee and a small portion of Levy County.
From June 15-30, the daily bag limit in this area is one gallon of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1 cup shucked bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of five gallons whole or 2 pints (4 cups) shucked bay scallop meat per vessel, according to the news release.
From July 1 through Labor Day in this area, and for the duration of the open season in other areas, regular bag and vessel limits apply. According to the news release, regular-season limits are two gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or one pint of bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1/2 gallon (4 pints) shucked bay scallop meat per vessel.
According to the news release, vessel limits do not allow an individual to exceed his or her personal bag limit throughout the season and region-wide.
Scallops can be collected by hand or with a landing or dip net. According to the news release, commercial harvesting of bay scallops in Florida is not allowed.
For information on bay scallop regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Bay Scallops” under the “Crabs, Lobster and other Shellfish” tab.
Additionally, the FWC encourages boaters to be safe while diving for scallops. Folks are urged to wear a life jacket when underwater and not to drink and boat.
When scalloping in open water, the FWC says divers should stay within 300 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device, and within 100 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device if on a river, inlet or navigation channel. Boat operators traveling within 300 feet of a divers-down flag or device in open water or within 100 feet of one on a river, inlet or navigational channel must slow to idle speed.
For more information, visit MyFWC.com/Boating and click on “Boating Regulations” and then “Divers-down Warning Devices.”
Finally, the FWC also encourages the public to not get rid of scallop shells in inshore waters that are commonly used for recreational activities. This includes close to boat ramps or swimming areas, as it can create hazards for swimmers and also damage the seagrass habitat.
The FWC says scallop shells can be discarded in a trash receptacle or in larger bodies of water where they are more likely to scatter.
The 2023 recreational bay scallop season in Levy, Citrus and Hernando counties will open July 1 and will continue through Sept. 24. According to the news release, this region includes all state waters from the mouth of the Suwannee River in Levy County to the Hernando-Pasco county line, Cedar Key, Crystal River and Homosassa.
