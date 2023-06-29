Scalloping season opens this weekend in Levy County

CEDAR KEY — The 2023 recreational bay scallop season officially gets underway this weekend in all of Levy County.
The region, which also includes Citrus and Hernando counties, covers all state waters from the mouth of the Suwannee River in Levy County to the Hernando-Pasco county line, Cedar Key, Crystal River and Homosassa.
The season begins Saturday, July 1 and will continue through Sept. 24.
Regular-season limits are two gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1 pint of bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1/2 gallon (4 pints) shucked bay scallop meat per vessel.
During the season and region-wide, the vessel limits do not allow a person to exceed his or her personal bag limit.
Scallops can be collected by hand or with a landing or dip net. Commercial harvesting of bay scallops in Florida is not allowed.
For information on bay scallop regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Bay Scallops” under the “Crabs, Lobster and other Shellfish” tab.
Additionally, the FWC encourages boaters to be safe while diving for scallops. Folks are urged to wear a life jacket when underwater and not to drink and boat.
When scalloping in open water, the FWC says divers should stay within 300 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device, and within 100 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device if on a river, inlet or navigation channel. Boat operators traveling within 300 feet of a divers-down flag or device in open water or within 100 feet of one on a river, inlet or navigational channel must slow to idle speed.
For more information, visit MyFWC.com/Boating and click on “Boating Regulations” and then “Divers-down Warning Devices.”
The FWC also encourages the public to not get rid of scallop shells in inshore waters that are commonly used for recreational activities. This includes close to boat ramps or swimming areas, as it can create hazards for swimmers and also damage the seagrass habitat.
The FWC says scallop shells can be discarded in a trash receptacle or in larger bodies of water where they are more likely to scatter.
In addition to these tips from the FWC, the UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station also provides the public with some helpful practices when it comes to scalloping.
One of these has to do with the protection of seagrass. According to the biological station’s website, folks should be aware of seagrass when boating in shallow areas, “as damage from propellers and boat anchors (seagrass scarring) reduces habitat quality and resilience of seagrasses over the long-term.”
Visit the Be Seagrass Safe website (https://beseagrasssafe.com/) to learn more about seagrass scarring and ways to prevent it.
To see more scalloping tips from UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, visit https://ncbs.ifas.ufl.edu/scalloping-in-the-nature-coast/sustainable-scalloping/.
