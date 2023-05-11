Results from Thursday's baseball, softball regional-semifinal matchups

A pair of Levy County teams were supposed to take the field Wednesday for the FHSAA baseball regional semifinals. However, Mother Nature had other plans.
Inclement weather forced both Chiefland's and Williston's Region 4-1A semifinal matchups to be rescheduled for Thursday afternoon.
And when all was said and done, one of these teams punched its ticket to the next round while the other saw its season come to an end.
'Fourth time's' the charm
There's an old saying, "the third time's the charm."
For Chiefland, it was "fourth time's the charm" Thursday afternoon.
The three-seeded Indians squared off with two-seeded Trenton for the fourth time this season. And after falling to the Tigers in all three meetings — most recently in the District 7-1A championship — it was Chiefland that got the best of Trenton this time around.
The Indians jumped out to a quick lead after scoring two runs in the second inning. One of those runs came via an RBI single by sophomore Taylor Brown.
Chiefland added to its two-run lead in the third inning after a sacrifice fly by senior Wade Gore, putting the score at 3-0.
However, the Tigers would claw back in the bottom of the third, scoring two runs to cut their deficit to 3-2.
The Indians would cling to a one-run lead for a majority of the game. It wasn't until the seventh inning that Chiefland would begin to create some separation.
With the bases loaded in the top of the seventh, Gore notched his third RBI of the night after smacking a 2-run RBI single that pushed the Indians' lead to 5-2. Chiefland managed to put up its sixth run of the evening a few minutes later thanks to some aggressive base running, moving the score to 6-2.
The Indians' final run came via a RBI double by senior Seth Campbell, ultimately putting the final score at 7-2. The victory puts Chiefland in the Region 4-1A final.
"I felt like today, we had a little more timely hits, which was big for us," head coach Chad Brock said. "We were able to take advantage of some opportunities on the bases and steal some bases and set some guys in scoring position."
Williston falls to Newberry
Mother Nature also forced the Red Devils' matchup with the Panthers to be rescheduled for Thursday afternoon, as well. And for the second straight day, the game experienced a weather delay.
However, this time, the matchup was able to be completed.
Top-seeded Newberry defeated four-seeded Williston, which recently won the District 8-1A championship, by a final score of 3-2.
With the win, the Panthers will host Chiefland in the Region 4-1A final Saturday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Williston blanks Newberry to advance to Region 4-1A softball final
Just like baseball, the Red Devils also matched up with the Panthers in the Region 4-1A softball semifinals Thursday evening.
And just like baseball, there was a weather delay.
However, once the game did get underway, it was all Red Devils from the start, as Williston blanked Newberry by a final score of 15-0 to advance to the Region 4-1A final.
The Red Devils will host two-seeded Dixie County on Tuesday, May 16, with the winner advancing to the state semifinals. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
