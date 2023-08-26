WILLISTON — The Levy County Cup is staying put for another year.
After jumping out to an early lead, Williston never let off the gas, using a balanced rushing attack and solid defensive performance to ultimately sprint its way to a 44-7 victory over inner-county rival Chiefland Friday night at Booster Stadium.
"Anytime you can beat Chiefland, that's good," second-year Red Devils' head coach Robby Pruitt said. "They're a good football team."
"I'm proud of our kids, though. They've worked hard all summer."
It didn't take long for Williston's offense to get into a groove.
On their first offensive series, senior quarterback Shooby Coleman connected with senior running back Jace McDonald on a 70-yard screen pass that McDonald took for a touchdown to give the Red Devils a quick 7-0 advantage.
Following a second defensive stop, Williston quickly found itself set up at the Indians' 5-yard line midway through the first quarter after a roughly 50-yard run by freshman Tranard Roberts. However, a high snap moved the Red Devils backwards and ultimately resulted in them turning the ball over on downs following an incomplete pass on fourth down.
Chiefland also turned the ball over on downs on its next offensive possession, giving the ball right back to Williston.
In the opening minutes of the second quarter, the Red Devils worked back into Indians' territory behind a mix of both passing and rushing. A horse-collar penalty on Chiefland, though, would set up a 7-yard touchdown run by senior running back Jharez Williams out of the wildcat to increase Williston's lead to 14-0.
"That was important," Pruitt said, referring to the Red Devils' fast start.
"I don't know if we'll see a defensive line anymore big and physical than they are. We knew as the game wore on, that big size would ware on us. We talked to our kids all week about trying to get an early start on them and have them play from behind because if they lean those big bodies on you, it could be hard."
The Indians' offense began to get into a little rhythm of its own in the second quarter. Sophomore quarterback Jon Adams connected with senior wide receiver Thomas Pettigrew on a long pass to set up Chiefland at the Williston 33-yard line.
The drive was capped off with a a 25-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Osten Jones to cut the Red Devils' lead in half.
Jones and Adams rotated at quarterback for the Indians Friday night, with starter Matt Goodale still healing from a broken wrist on his non-throwing hand.
On the ensuing drive, Williston marched back down the field into Chiefland territory while also eating up a lot of clock.
Two Indians' penalties — a facemask and unsportsmanlike — resulted in another Red Devils' score after Junior running back Jamari Williams was able to bulldoze his way into the end zone from 4 yards out to give Williston a 21-7 lead.
The Red Devils' offense would continue to click in the second half. On the opening offensive drive, Jamari broke free for a roughly 60-yard touchdown run — his second — to increase Williston's lead to 27-7 after a bad snap exchange on the extra point.
Meanwhile, for Chiefland, the offensive struggles continued. Both Adams and Jones faced constant pressure throughout the game, and the Indians found themselves faced with multiple fourth downs.
"Williston has some stud defensive lineman and linebackers that made iso blocking hard for us tonight," second-year Chiefland head coach James Corbin said in a text message response. "With a group of young kids playing new positions this early in the year, we weren't able to have all the answers to some of the looks they gave us."
After settling for a field goal, the Red Devils found themselves back in the red zone towards the end of the third quarter following a long punt return by Roberts.
With the ball at the Indians' 7-yard line, Coleman managed to make a few guys miss and extend his arm across the goal line. However, he was ruled just short.
On the next play, a bad snap under center resulted in a Williston fumble that was recovered by Chiefland at its own 1-yard line.
Following an Indians' punt, the Red Devils were back on Chiefland's side of the field again early in the fourth quarter. A pass interference call on the Indians put Williston at Chiefland's 23-yard line.
This was followed up with a fourth-down conversion that set up Jamari's third rushing score of the night from 10 yards out.
After another Indians' punt, the Red Devils would add their final score of the night following an 80-yard touchdown run by Roberts with just over five minutes to play.
"Ultimately, I feel like we played hard for four quarters," Corbin said. "We have a ton of kids that are playing both ways right now, and that really wore on us in the second half."
"We defenitly need to continue to open up the playbook to help us against different looks. Defensively, we're going to need more kids to play so we can stay fresh. Effort and resiliency is going to be key."
While Williston did pick up the victory, Pruitt noted that the Red Devils have to improve in several areas moving forward. This includes special teams.
"We got to get a lot better on special teams," he said. "Poor kickoff coverage. Ten guys on the field. That's poor coaching on my part. So, we got to get a lot better there."
Up Next
Williston will host Weeki Wachee (0-1) on Friday, Sept. 1. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Chiefland, meanwhile, will hit the road for a matchup with Wildwood (0-1). It is also set for Friday, Sept. 1, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
