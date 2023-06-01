Recreational harvest of gray triggerfish closes in Gulf state waters on June 1

The recreational harvest of gray triggerfish in Gulf of Mexico state and federal waters closes June 1 and will remain closed through July 31, reopening from Aug. 1 to Dec. 31.
Seasonal harvest closures help conserve Florida’s valuable gray triggerfish populations and improve these fisheries for the future.
For current recreational triggerfish regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and then “Triggerfish.”
You can also download the Fish Rules App to keep up to date on current recreational regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.