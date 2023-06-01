Recreational harvest of gray triggerfish closes in Gulf state waters on June 1
Courtesy of: FWC

The recreational harvest of gray triggerfish in Gulf of Mexico state and federal waters closes June 1 and will remain closed through July 31, reopening from Aug. 1 to Dec. 31.

Seasonal harvest closures help conserve Florida’s valuable gray triggerfish populations and improve these fisheries for the future.

For current recreational triggerfish regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and then “Triggerfish.”

You can also download the Fish Rules App to keep up to date on current recreational regulations.

