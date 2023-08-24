It can be said in any sport. The more you start to have continuing success, the more you go from the “hunter” to the “hunted.”
This is how Chiefland head football coach James Corbin is looking at this upcoming season for the Indians.
“When you start to have a lot of success over time, which we have the last few years...you do start to get a target on your back,” he said at the High School Football Media Day in July. “And that’s something that we need to understand as a program.”
“People are going to look at us like we are the team that they want to knock off,” Corbin said. “So, we are going to have to come into every single week and give our best efforts.”
Corbin, who is entering his second season as the head coach at Chiefland, managed to find quick success in his first year at the helm, guiding the Indians to a (7-3) overall record and a Region 4-1R semifinal appearance.
In July, Corbin discussed some of the differences between Year 2 and his first season.
“When you start off as a head coach, and you come into a program, you really do have to spend some time building up things to happen in your way,” he said, adding this includes implementing offenses and defenses.
“In the second year, thankfully, you don’t have to spend quite so much time doing some of those little things,” Corbin said. “You can spend more time just getting better at your craft, and that’s something that I look forward to being able to do this year.”
Key departures/players to watch in 2023
The Indians enter this season having to replace a handful of key seniors from last year’s team.
One of these players includes transfer quarterback Michael Tovine, who threw for a team-leading 1,148 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022.
Also gone is Chiefland’s leading receiver from a year ago in Clint Thomas. Thomas racked up 673 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns.
Thomas also spent time at the quarterback position, throwing for 65 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
With the departure of Tovine and Thomas, the Indians will now be looking to up-and-coming sophomore Matt Goodale to take the reins at the position.
“We spent a lot of time this summer at 7-on-7, doing stuff like that,” Corbin said when asked about the QB situation in July.
“We’ve been getting Matt Goodale more and more reps at quarterback,” he said. “He’s really been impressing me. He’s going into his sophomore year. So, he is a little bit young. Arm strength isn’t quite where we want it right now. But at the end of the day, if I have a quarterback who can throw a 10-yard out and be accurate every time, I’m going to take that over a kid that can throw a 60-yard fade.”
In addition to losing its quarterback and leading receiver, Chiefland also lost its top rusher from a season ago in Dakota Fisher. Fisher, who racked up more than 1,400 yards on the ground, transferred to Fort White.
Additionally, Corbin also said the Indians will be replacing three guys on the offensive line. However, stepping up in their place will be another group of four seniors.
Among these players include: Brody Ellis, Nathaniel Dumas, Zachary Dumas and Wyatt Mitchell. Corbin said Mitchell is returning to play football after a few years away.
“The old adage is: ‘you’re only as good as your offensive line,’” Corbin said. “Thankfully, I feel like our offensive line is still pretty solid.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Chiefland also gets its leading tackler back from a season ago in Jon Adams. As a freshman, Adams had 58 total tackles. He also led the team with 14.5 sacks.
“We did lose a lot of guys,” Corbin said. “It does happen. It’s part of the game. But I feel like the kids that we have here are willing to step up to the plate. They work hard in the weight room. They work hard in the offseason. They keep their nose clean. Ultimately, all they need is an opportunity, and they are going to get it.”
Field house progress
In July, Corbin also gave an update on the progress of the Indians’ new field house.
Chiefland has been working to convert the school’s old AG building into a field house for the football program.
Corbin said they had come a “long ways” and that one locker room was finished. However, they were still working on getting the second locker room for the JV program finished.
Corbin also said that a weight room had been put in the building and they were wrapping up the indoor practice area.
“The indoor practice space for this season will probably just be concrete floors for us to go in there and do a walk through,” he said, adding that they also plan to get astro turf in the facility.
Corbin said the building “will be 100 percent functional” when the season begins. It “just won’t be where they want it.”
“We do have a lot of really good things going,” he said. “It is a slow process. But thankfully, between boosters and people who are willing to donate labor, we really have made a ton of headway out there. And I’m really looking forward to it. I think we can have one of the better facilities in the state, much less, (Class) 1R.”
