Offensive fireworks

LAKE CITY — It could be described as a night of the long ball for Williston.
The Red Devils, who currently sit at No. 1 in MaxPreps' Class 1A Florida High School Softball rankings, launched 4 home runs Thursday night on the way to a 12-1, run-rule, four-inning victory over Class 5A Columbia (Lake City).
The win was Williston's (19-2) eight in a row and third victory over the Tigers (13-5, 2-1) this season.
"The girls were patient, and they were seeing the ball well," Red Devils' head coach Carl Williams said. "And when they see the ball well and just try and hit line drives, good things happen."
Shortstop Olivia Davis put the game's first runs on the board in the top of the first after blasting a 2-run home run to give Williston an early 2-0 lead. Columbia would cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning following an RBI single by catcher Emily Delgado that scored left fielder Sakiya Merriex, who reached base via a walk, to make it 2-1.
The bats would heat up for the Red Devils in the top of the third, as Davis launched her second homer of the game. This time, it was a 3-run home run that scored left fielder Nevaeh Hayes and first baseman Raegan Geiger, who both reached base via a walk and error, to put the score at 5-1.
However, the scoring wouldn't end here for Williston. The Red Devils added to their lead following a RBI single by designated player Savannah Rodriguez and a RBI fielder's choice by right fielder Luna Asencion to increase Williston's lead to 7-1.
The Red Devils would end up batting around in the third inning, as Hayes, in her second plate appearance, tacked on one more run via an RBI single to put the score at 8-1.
Williston's third long ball of the night would come in the top of the fourth after a 2-run home run by second baseman Baylee Cribbs that scored third baseman Karley Jerrels, who reached base via a walk.
Two at-bats following Cribbs' homer, the Red Devils would connect on their fourth and final big fly of the night courtesy of a 2-run home run by centerfielder Maci Vonderstrasse to ultimately put the game's final score at 12-1.
Team totals
As a team, Williston racked up 12 hits Thursday night. Pitcher Makenna Boyd pitched all four innings for the Red Devils and held the Tigers to just 1 run on 5 hits. She also struck out two batters, as well.
"They're looking out for each other," Williams said when asked what has been the key to Williston's success during this win streak. "We're not trying to be what we call 'hero ball.' Everybody is working (and) not caring who gets what. (They're) just trying to make sure the team moves forward as a unit. And it's been working for us."
Up Next
Williston is back on the road again tonight, as the Red Devils travel to Santa Fe (Alachua) to take on the Raiders. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
