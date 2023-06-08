Offensive, defensive success leads Williston past Clay (Green Cove Springs) in spring game

WILLISTON — On May 25, the Williston football team took the field in what could be described as a rainy, wet spring game at Booster Stadium against Clay (Green Cove Springs).
And while the conditions weren’t the greatest, the Red Devils were able to take advantage of the rain to secure a win.
“The spring game was a good starting point to see where we need to work this summer,” Williston coach Robby Pruitt said. “I thought our kids competed well and gave us a great effort. I was proud of them.”
The Blue Devils struggled to get in a rhythm on the game’s first offensive possession, which featured a few bad snaps and little to no success moving the ball.
The Red Devils were ultimately able to force a safety on Clay’s first drive, giving them an early 2-0 advantage. Following the safety, Williston capped off its first offensive drive with a touchdown reception by senior Jharez Williams to give the Red Devils a 9-0 lead following the extra point.
The offensive struggles would continue for Clay, as the Blue Devils gave the ball back to Williston following a turnover. The miscue would hurt Clay, as senior Jamez Johnson was able to break free for a 62-yard touchdown run on the first play of their second offensive series, putting the score at 18-0.
The Blue Devils would put the ball on the ground once more after their quarterback was sacked by Red Devils’ senior Dontavious Kirby, resulting in a fumble recovery by junior Raquon Christia. This would set up a touchdown run by junior Jamari Williams to put Williston’s lead at 23-0 to end the first quarter.
As the game moved into the second quarter, Clay was able to recover a fumble of its own on the Red Devils’ 39-yard line. This was coupled with a pass interference penalty by Williston to set up a Blue Devils’ touchdown to put the score at 23-7.
Following a defensive stop, Clay would find the end zone again after a deep touchdown pass to move their deficit to 23-14. This would ultimately be the Blue Devils’ last varsity score of the night.
The first half would end following two more touchdowns by the Red Devils, putting the halftime score at 37-14.
Williston would carry its first half momentum into the third quarter, as the Red Devils found the end zone again after a handoff to senior Jace McDonald on their first possession led to seven more points and increased their lead to 44-14.
Williston’s defense would continue its strong performance, forcing another fumble on a quarterback sack that was recovered by junior Jackson Islam, who took it the distance for another Red Devils’ score. That touchdown would end up being the final points, as Williston’s varsity squad defeated Clay’s varsity team, 51-14, in three quarters.
The fourth quarter was a chance for the junior varsity squads to take the field. The Red Devils would also come out on the winning side in this period, defeating the Blue Devils, 15-7.
