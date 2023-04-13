Now is a great time of year to be fishing

The temperatures are finally getting right. If you can find a day that the wind is not blowing, then get on the water!
Spotted trout can be caught on the flats in 3 to 6 feet of water. The normal popping cork, 3-foot monofilament leader and 1/8 ounce jig head will do the trick. I usually use a Sea Shad by Bass Assassin, but any bait with a swim action will work. And of course, shrimp will work – if you can keep the pinfish from eating them.
We are also starting to see the silver/sand trout bite improve. These fish hit hard and make for a tasty meal, especially when blackened and made into fish tacos. Email me if you want a great recipe.
Topwater plugs and jerk baits are working, too. The Skitterwalk is a great choice for some topwater trout action. All you need is some calmer water and you can have a lot of fun.
Redfish are showing up on the oyster bars both in the back country and on the islands. Chunk mullet on a 4/0 circle hook and 3/8 or 1/2 ounce weight will usually do the trick. You can also use a popping cork with a short leader and 1/8 ounce jig head – similar to the trout rig. Just tip the jig head with mullet or shrimp and fish the grass lines and oyster bar edges.
If you like casting, then the gold spoon is always a solid choice for reds.
This is a great time of year to be fishing. So, get out there and have some fun with friends and family.
Also, make sure to come visit the J. Lowe’s Guide Service booth at the Cast and Blast Expo at the World Equestrian Center April 22-23 in Ocala. We will have some new hats, shirts and some Eco Outfitters coolers in our booth. It is a great show and is a good time for the family.
Follow me on social media. Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Stay safe and be blessed!
Capt. Jason Lowe can be reached at 352-362-0656 or online at www.jlowesguide service.com. Look for Capt. Jason Lowe’s Fishing Report every two weeks inside the Levy Citizen.
