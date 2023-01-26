Meet the Bronson Eagles softball team

Team: Bronson

Mascot: Eagles

Classification: Class 1A, District 7

Coach: John Miller, third season

2022 record: 12-7, 1-2

Note: Stats seen below come from team’s MaxPreps page.

Team totals in 2022:

Batting average: 0.486

Hits: 136

RBIs (runs batted in): 69

Stolen bases: 125

ERA (earned run average): 10.83

Strikeouts: 54

Team leaders in 2022:

Batting average: Maci Thomas (Jr.), .690

Hits: Michaela Phillips (Jr.), 20, Julianne Lampton (8th), 20, and Maci Thomas (Jr.), 20

RBIs: Michaela Phillips (Jr.), 11

Stolen bases: Angela Levan (Jr.), 20

ERA: Ari Ruccione (graduated), 7.52

Strikeouts: Ari Ruccione (graduated), 32

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.