Meet the Bronson Eagles baseball team

Team: Bronson

Mascot: Eagles

Classification: Class 1A, District 8

Coach: Tim Jones, second season

2022 record: 8-14

Note: Stats seen below come from team’s MaxPreps page.

Team totals in 2022:

Batting average: 0.228

Hits: 85

RBIs (runs batted in): 71

Stolen bases: 49

ERA (earned run average): 6.92

Strikeouts: 114

Team leaders in 2022:

Batting average: Peyton Lake (So.), .378

Hits: Peyton Lake (So.), 14

RBIs: Peyton Lake (So.), 13

Stolen bases: Justin Cohoon (Sr.), 9

ERA: David Runion (Sr.), 2.55

Strikeouts: David Runion (Sr.), 62

