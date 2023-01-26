Meet the Bronson Eagles baseball team

Team: Bronson
Mascot: Eagles
Classification: Class 1A, District 8
Coach: Tim Jones, second season
2022 record: 8-14
Note: Stats seen below come from team’s MaxPreps page.
Team totals in 2022:
Batting average: 0.228
Hits: 85
RBIs (runs batted in): 71
Stolen bases: 49
ERA (earned run average): 6.92
Strikeouts: 114
Team leaders in 2022:
Batting average: Peyton Lake (So.), .378
Hits: Peyton Lake (So.), 14
RBIs: Peyton Lake (So.), 13
Stolen bases: Justin Cohoon (Sr.), 9
ERA: David Runion (Sr.), 2.55
Strikeouts: David Runion (Sr.), 62
