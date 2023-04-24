Well, I thought the cold fronts were over. But it’s been a little chilly the past few days.
Maybe this is it. Maybe the real springtime will start now. Maybe the wind will stop blowing 20 mph. Maybe the fish will just jump in our boats the next time we are out.
One thing is for sure. The weather and conditions change all the time. People often ask me when the best time to fish is, and I have a lot of good answers. But the best answer is, “whenever you can.”
Even with the crazy weather conditions, the fish are doing their thing and are pretty much in their spring patterns.
Spotted trout can be caught on the flats in 3 to 6 feet of water. The normal popping cork, 3-foot monofilament leader and 1/8 ounce jig head will do the trick. I usually use a Sea Shad by Bass Assassin, but any bait with a swim action will work.
Green Moon and Stinky Pink are normally my go-to colors. However, if the bite is tough, switch to Gulp Shrimp or real shrimp. The only downside to Gulp and shrimp is the amount of pin fish that will make you set the hook all day and the amount of shrimp you will use.
Topwater plugs and jerk baits are working, too. The Skitterwalk is a great choice for some topwater trout action. All you need is some calmer water and you can have a lot of fun. Don’t be afraid to use the topwater plugs for reds and snook, as well. Get to the Spartina grass and oyster bars and use the plug to cover water fast.
This is a great time of year to be fishing. So, get out there and have some fun with friends and family.
Follow me on social media.
Stay safe and be blessed!
Capt. Jason Lowe can be reached at 352-362-0656 or online at www.jlowesguide service.com. Look for Capt. Jason Lowe’s Fishing Report every two weeks inside the Levy Citizen.
