Even with the crazy weather patterns, the fish are doing their thing and are pretty much getting in their spring patterns.
May is here. And hopefully the weather will level out and get more consistent.
Spotted seatrout can be caught on the flats in 3-to-6-feet of water. The normal popping cork, 3-foot monofilament leader and 1/8 ounce jig head will do the trick. I usually use a Sea Shad by Bass Assassin, but any bait with a swim action will work.
Green Moon and Stinky Pink are normally my go-to colors. However, lately, due to all the wind, the water has been a little stirred up. If the normal plastics are not getting it done, switch to Gulp Shrimp. When the water is dirty, the scent of the Gulp baits can improve the bite.
Redfish are being a little inconsistent, but that is just due to the weather. With the weather getting more consistent, the redfish bite will improve. For artificial bait, you can’t beat a gold spoon.
I like the Aqua Dream brand spoon, but there are plenty of other brands that will do the job. Spinnerbaits and chatterbaits are good choices, too.
For live or cut bait, mullet is top on my list. My normal rig is a 3/8 or 1/2 ounce weight with a 4/0 or 5/0 circle hook. Mud minnows can be a game changer, as well.
Snook are showing up, but the regular season closed May 1. It will be catch-and-release only May 1-Aug. 31.
Get out on the water and have some fun with friends and family. Great friendships, connections and memories are made on the water.
Follow me on social media. Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Stay safe and be blessed!
Capt. Jason Lowe can be reached at 352-362-0656 or online at www.jlowesguide service.com. Look for Capt. Jason Lowe’s Fishing Report every two weeks inside the Levy Citizen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.