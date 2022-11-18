WILLISTON — Three Williston High School softball players signed national letters of intent to play at their respective institutions Tuesday afternoon inside the school's cafeteria.
Seniors Livie Davis (Eastern Florida State College), Maci Vonderstrasse (Eastern Florida State College) and Raegan Geiger (College of Central Florida) inked their letters on stage in front an audience that included family members, coaches and fellow students.
"It just goes to show that I will make them proud and that I will do my best at everything I do," Davis, who plays both shortstop and second base for the Red Devils, said.
Davis racked up 29 RBIs, 10 doubles, five triples and two home runs during her junior season a year ago.
"When I started with her, she was a second baseman," Carl Williams, Williston head softball coach, said. "We said, 'hey, let's try her at shortstop.'"
"She's given us a lot on defense at shortstop," he said. "And her bat has come around tremendously."
Davis said her decision to play for the Titans came after a visit to the school's campus, which she "loved."
"It was so beautiful," she said. "It's close to the beach — which I love the beach — and coach (Shelby) Petik, she's a great person. I love her. I can tell she wants the best for me. She's building up the program."
In addition to Davis, Vonderstrasse will also be joining her teammate at Eastern Florida State College next year.
"It just opens my eyes to the people who have been there every step of the way along my journey," Vonderstrasse said when asked what it meant to sign in front of the crowd in attendance. "The good times and the bad."
Like Davis, Vonderstrasse also said her connection with Petik was a big reason she decided to play for the Titans. One of her travel ball teammates is also on the squad, as well.
"When I went on my visit, the team was there practicing and they were just like family," Vonderstrasse said.
Vonderstrasse, who plays outfield for Williston, finished last season with 23 RBIs, three doubles and one triple for the Red Devils. And according to Williams, she's not too bad on defense, either.
"Maci, defensively, she is a stud out in the outfield," he said. "Anything in the air, I'm thinking she's got. "If she doesn't get it, I'm shocked."
Geiger will be staying a little closer to home than her teammates next year, as she will play for the Patriots of College of Central Florida.
"It's awesome," she said of being able to sign in front of those in attendance at the signing. "Williston has a very good support system, and I wouldn't want to live in another city."
Geiger said she felt like the school "was the best fit" for her when it came to the decision to play for the Patriots.
"It's kind of like Williston," she said. "It's small, and the atmosphere is kind of the same."
Geiger totaled 38 RBIs, 10 doubles, two triples and four home runs for the Red Devils last year. And in addition to playing third base, she also finished with a 3.07 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 10 appearances as a pitcher.
"Her biggest asset is at the plate," Williams said. "She's very disciplined at the plate, and she gives us a lot."
Williams said having the chance to see the players sign their letters of intent is thrilling.
"It's exciting for them," he said. "But it's more exciting for me as a coach knowing that you had a small part in their success."
While the girls have high aspirations on the field at the next level, they are also planning for life after softball, as well.
Davis said she plans to study in sports medicine while in school.
"I would like to become a sports psychiatrist," she said.
Similar to Davis, Vonderstrasse is also sticking to the health field.
"I would like to be a nurse," she said. "A travel nurse to start off with."
Geiger is still in the process of deciding what she wants to do postcollege. She said maybe a physical therapist, but she doesn't know for sure.
