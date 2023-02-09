Levy County schools compete in girls weightlifting district and regional meets

BRANFORD, CALLAHAN — The Bronson, Cedar Key, Chiefland and Williston girls weightlifting teams recently competed in the District 7-1A Championship on Jan. 25 in Branford.
The Eagles had 15 lifters competing with all but three lifters competing in both the traditional and Olympic categories. Bronson placed eighth in Traditional with one first place medal and four other podium placements.
The team also took third place in the Olympic category with another first place finish and three other podium finishes. Senior Nycole Parker placed first for both categories in the unlimited weight class. Five of the Eagles’ lifters advanced to regionals in each category.
Cedar Key School lifted with six girls in traditional and four also competing in Olympic at districts. The Sharks placed seventh in both categories. Raechel Brinkman won both 139-pound class categories. Cedar Key also had two other podium placements for Traditional and one other podium placement for Olympic. Four girls qualified for regionals.
Out of their 21 girls lifting, Chiefland Middle High School had 20 in both categories for a full team. In traditional, Chiefland took three first place, one second place and three third place medals. There were also seven other podium placements.
In Olympic, Chiefland placed first in three classes, second in one class and third in five classes with 10 other podium finishes. Chiefland was district runner-up in both categories, having 17 girls qualify for regionals.
Williston Middle High School brought 12 girls to the championships, and all their girls competed in both categories. With two second place finishes and four other podium placements, the Red Devils placed sixth in the traditional category. Williston also placed third in the Olympic category and had two second place medals, two third place medals and five other podium placements.
Just over a week after districts, lifters that qualified for the Region 2-1A Championship traveled to West Nassau High School in Callahan Saturday to compete.
At regionals, Levy County had four girls place. In the 183-pound class from Bronson, Julianne Lampton placed sixth in Olympic with a 200-pound total. In the unlimited class from Williston, Alex Mayes placed third in Olympic with a 220-pound total and fourth in traditional with a 300-pound total.
Two Chiefland lifters, Angel Poole and Ericka Hoffman, will advance to state for the third year in a row on Feb. 18 in Lakeland. In the 101-pound class, Poole placed third in both categories with a 185-pound Olympic total and a 210-pound traditional total. And in the 110-pound class, Hoffman, a senior, won her region in both categories with a 225-pound Olympic total and a 255-pound traditional total, securing her two automatic bids to the state championship.
