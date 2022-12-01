Levy County high school hoops' scores, schedules

The high school basketball season is off and running around the state of Florida.
Below are a handful of scores from games that have already taken place this week in and around Levy County as well as some upcoming contests that are scheduled, as well.
Note: Some scores weren’t added due to publication deadlines.
Girls
Bronson (0-2, 0-0)
Monday, Nov. 28, Williston, (no score reported)
Cedar Key (2-1, 0-0)
Monday, Nov. 28, @St. John Lutheran, W, 40-38
Tuesday, Nov. 29, Ocala Christian, 5 p.m.
Chiefland (2-2, 0-0)
Monday, Nov. 28, @Eastside, L, 46-23
Tuesday, Nov. 29, Taylor County (Perry), 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1, Trenton, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2, @Bell, 6:30 p.m.
Williston (1-2, 0-0)
Monday, Nov. 28, @Bronson (no score reported)
Friday, Dec. 2, @Forest (Ocala), 7 p.m.
Boys
Bronson (0-2, 0-2)
Monday, Nov. 28, Williston, L, 87-25
Tuesday, Nov. 29, Bell, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1, Oak Hall (Gainesville), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2, Newberry, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Key (0-2, 0-1)
Monday, Nov. 28, @St. John Lutheran, L, 67-37
Tuesday, Nov. 29, Ocala Christian (Ocala), 6:30 p.m.
Chiefland (0-0, 0-0)
Thursday, Dec. 1, @Newberry, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2, @Bell, 8 p.m.
Williston (2-1, 1-0)
Monday, Nov. 28, @Bronson, W, 87-25
Friday, Dec. 2, Fort White, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3, @Columbia (Lake City), 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.