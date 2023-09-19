Levy Citizen's Athlete of the Week: Chiefland's Osten Jones

The readers have spoken. Chiefland's Osten Jones is the Levy Citizen's first Athlete of the Week.
Jones, a junior who plays for the Indians' football team, received 62 votes (52.1%) out of 119 responses.
Through four games, Jones has racked up close to 800 yards rushing and has a team-leading nine touchdowns.
Other nominees for this week's Athlete of the Week were junior Trey Meeks (Chiefland boys' golf) and freshman Savannah Wade (Chiefland girls' golf).
Note: Athletes seen in this week's Athlete of the Week poll were nominated by their coaches. Coaches who would like to nominate a player for Athlete of the Week can email our News Reporter/Editor Nick Anschultz at nanschultz@levycitizen.com. Nominations are due the Saturday before publication.
