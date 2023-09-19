Levy Citizen's Athlete of the Week: Chiefland's Osten Jones

Chiefland junior Osten Jones (10) leads the Indians out on to the field prior to their matchup against Suwannee (Live Oak) on Friday, Sept. 8. Jones, who has rushed for nearly 800 yards and nine touchdowns through four games, is the Levy Citizen's first Athlete of the Week. 

 Photo by: Nick Anschultz News Reporter/Editor

The readers have spoken. Chiefland's Osten Jones is the Levy Citizen's first Athlete of the Week.

Jones, a junior who plays for the Indians' football team, received 62 votes (52.1%) out of 119 responses.

Through four games, Jones has racked up close to 800 yards rushing and has a team-leading nine touchdowns.

Other nominees for this week's Athlete of the Week were junior Trey Meeks (Chiefland boys' golf) and freshman Savannah Wade (Chiefland girls' golf).

Note: Athletes seen in this week's Athlete of the Week poll were nominated by their coaches. Coaches who would like to nominate a player for Athlete of the Week can email our News Reporter/Editor Nick Anschultz at nanschultz@levycitizen.com. Nominations are due the Saturday before publication.

