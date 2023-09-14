Lend a hand to those affected by Hurricane Idalia

Normally, you would be reading a fishing report right now. But in light of Hurricane Idalia, I figured I needed to mix it up a bit.
If you follow the news at all, you have seen pictures of the damage and probably know someone, personally, who has been affected.
The devastation and loss is for real!
However, the people who are coming together, offering assistance, are for real as well. Some media outlets present a lot of bad press and sometimes make it sound like the world is going crazy. But I believe there is a lot of good out there. And when you see people come together like they have recently, it really helps open our eyes that there are a lot of people who really do care about one another.
I urge you to plug in and help out those affected by Hurricane Idalia. Here are a few ways you can help:
First of all, research areas affected by the storm to see what the needs are.
Facebook is a pretty good point of reference and can give you info on how to help. Cedar Key has several Facebook pages, and you can easily find info on there. Other communities have similar pages, as well, either through their city’s page or through their local business owners’ pages.
Once you know the needs, you can choose to give financially or physically.
Financially, there are places taking donations to help with relief efforts. If you choose this route, make sure the site is legit and make sure your money will be directly helping with relief efforts.
Physically, you can provide the needed items or needed work to help with relief efforts. This is normally a more direct, boots-on-the-ground type of relief effort. This will give you a real look at what people are dealing with.
I am a firm believer that we can watch all the news and see all the pics of the damage. But seeing it in person is more real. It really makes you connect more with the situation.
Support local businesses affected by Hurricane Idalia.
As local businesses affected by the storm continue to clean up, repair and open back up, it is important to help them. It is important to stay connected and offer them business. This goes for fishing charter companies, restaurants, hotels, gift shops, etc. If they were affected, they need your business to get going again.
As a Christ follower, I know that my hope is in Jesus. However, I also know He did not give me hope for me to sit around and not pass it along. Getting connected and taking part in the relief efforts can offer the ray of sunshine someone needs in their life.
Follow me on social media.
Stay safe and be blessed!
Capt. Jason Lowe can be reached at 352-362-0656 or online at www.jlowes guideservice.com. Look for Capt. Lowe’s fishing report every two weeks inside the Levy Citizen.
