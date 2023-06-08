June's arrival means good fishing is on the way

June has arrived. With it comes warmer weather, warmer water and some good fishing.
Bait pods are showing up and that usually means even better fishing.
Spotted trout can be caught on the flats in 4 to 6 feet of water. The normal popping cork (I like Four Horsemen popping corks), 3-foot monofilament leader and 1/8 ounce jig head will do the trick. I usually mix up colors.
I like to pop it one to two times and then let it sit for about five seconds, then repeat. I think this gives the fish time to find it.
If the depth is not working, take the cork off and move to deeper water. When you do this, allow the jig to fall to the bottom and work it back to the boat slowly while raising the lure and then dropping it back towards the bottom.
Sand trout are also around and make for fun catching and great table fare. They will hit the jigs the same way the spotted trout will.
Sand and spotted trout make great fish tacos. Add some lime and cilantro and it is good eating!
In these warmer months, big black drum can be found tailing around Cedar Key. I have found that the best way to catch these oyster donkeys seems to be a cork with half of a blue crab on the hook. If you see the drum tailing, just get the crab in front of it and it will usually eat it.
Redfish are around and can be caught on live bait, cut bait and artificial. If you have read my articles before, you know that for cut bait, mullet is at the top of my list. My normal rig is a 3/8 or 1/2 ounce weight with a 4/0 or 5/0 circle hook. Just throw it out and let the mullet smell do the work.
If you are not getting bit, make a move. I usually give it about 10 to 15 minutes. If I have not caught a redfish by then, I am usually moving on to find another spot.
Tripletail are slowly showing up and usually get better in the warmer months.
Get out on the water and have some fun with friends and family. Great friendships, connections and memories are made on the water.
Follow me on social media. Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Stay safe and be blessed!
Capt. Jason Lowe can be reached at 352-362-0656 or online at www.jlowesguideservice.com.
