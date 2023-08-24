Last year, Bronson finished the 2022 season (2-8) overall.
It wasn’t the year the Eagles were hoping for following a (5-5) record the season prior. In fact, Timothy Jones, who is now officially the head coach at Bronson after serving in the interim role a year ago, described it as “disappointing.”
“Last year was very disappointing,” Jones said at the 2023 High School Football Media Day in July. “I thought we’d do a lot better than that.”
While the Eagles didn’t meet those expectations they were hoping for in 2022, Jones is anticipating things won’t be the same as last year.
“I think it’ll be a different football team that takes the field this year,” he said. “Hopefully, they’ll (the players) be more competitive. We have more speed this year. That’s something we didn’t have last year.”
“We have a good group of kids,” Jones said. “(We’re) trying to create a culture here of respect, and we’ve seen a lot of that happen this year.”
Focusing on the culture aspect was something Jones said he was able to do more this summer.
“Last year, we had less than 20 percent of our kids showing up to summer workouts,” he said, adding that number was up to roughly 80 to 85 percent this summer.
“That’s a huge change for us,” Jones said. “Getting the kids to understand you just don’t put the uniform on Friday night and play. You actually have to do a lot of work in the preseason.”
“We’re seeing the benefits of that, and hopefully we’ll see that continue to build going into the future,” he said.
Key departures/players to watch for in 2023
When Bronson takes the field this season, it will do so without some key players from last year’s team.
David Lee Runion Jr., Ashton Wilkerson and Cole Kidd are just three of a handful of seniors the Eagles saw depart from the 2022 squad.
Runion racked up a team-best 249 yards passing while Wilkerson (582 yards) and Kidd (327 yards) both led Bronson in the rushing category a season ago.
With the departure of these players, Bronson will be relying on its next group of veterans to step up and fill the voids. One of the guys head coach Timothy Jones mentioned is senior Matayon Jasper.
In July, Jones said at the 2023 High School Football Media Day that he believed Jasper would take over the quarterback duties for the Eagles this season. However, he noted there was still a competition going on at the time.
Bronson is also mixing things up at running back, a position where Jones said the Eagles will have “a lot more speed” at this year.
Senior Freddie Freeman and Jakab Taylor will be Bronson’s two key backs in 2023, according to Jones. Freeman rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown last year.
In addition to the departure of their quarterback and two leading rushers from a season ago, the Eagles also lost their top wide out and tight end in Riley Bray. Bray finished with a total of 249 yards receiving.
“Riley Bray was a good tight end for us last year,” Jones said. “He did a really good job.”
Stepping in Bray’s place, according to Jones, will be senior Khadrian Brown.
“(He’s a) really good wide receiver,” Jones said of Brown. “Large kid with great speed.”
With players buying into the new culture, and guys stepping up to fill some key voids, it should be interesting to see how Bronson fares in 2023.
