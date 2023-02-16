It's starting to feel a little bit like spring

Spring time is starting to happen. I don’t think the cold is completely over, but the weather is changing and the fish are making some moves.
In Cedar Key, the trout are starting to get on the flats. The normal popping cork by Four Horseman tackle, 3-foot mono leader and 1/8 ounce jig head will do the trick. I like to fish the Sea Shad by Bass Assassin in the Green Moon color, but Capt. Jason Clark swears by the C&M Custom Bait in the Granny Smith color. Either way, I think you see the word ‘green’ in those baits ... hint, hint.
If the warming trends continue, the redfish will start to move out of the creeks and you can target them with shrimp, cut mullet and artificial baits.
In freshwater, the specks – known as crappie to some – are biting in Lochloosa Lake. Minnows under a cork just outside of the pad line seems to be the ticket. Be patient and work slow.
As far as bass fishing goes, retired tournament angler Paul Judy fishes Orange Lake a lot and said on warmer days, bass are transitioning to shallower water.
Weightless Senkos and flukes should do the trick. Watermelon seed is always a good color to start with.
On warmer days, you may also find a topwater plug on the end of my line. That topwater bite is something that is hard to get away from. Lol.
Good luck out there.
Make sure to follow me on social media. Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Stay safe and be blessed!
Capt. Jason Lowe
352-362-0656
Look for Capt. Jason Lowe’s fishing report every two weeks inside the Levy Citizen.
