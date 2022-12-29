Holiday hoops on tap this week in Levy County

While schools around Levy County are closed for winter break, it doesn’t mean the sports’ calendar is slowing down.

In boys basketball, a handful of teams within the county have taken to the court this week, participating in some holiday tournaments. Below is a look at a couple of the tournaments taking place, the schools partaking, as well as a schedule.

Note: Information comes from teams’ schedules on MaxPreps. Scores were not updated for some games due to publication deadline.

Bronson

Tournament

Bronson (4-6, 1-2) vs. TBA

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 27

Time: 8 p.m.

Opponent TBA

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 28

Opponent TBA

Date: Thursday, Dec. 29

Chiefland

Bronson Holiday Tournament

Chiefland (3-3, 0-0) vs. Hilliard (7-3, 0-0)

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 27

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Opponent TBA

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 28

Opponent TBA

Date: Thursday, Dec. 29

Williston

Nature Coast High School Holiday Tournament

Williston (7-3, 2-0) vs. George Jenkins (3-7, 0-0)

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 27

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Opponent TBA

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 28

Opponent TBA

Date: Thursday, Dec. 29

Williston vs. Lovett (8-4, 3-1) (Atlanta)

Where: Neutral

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: 2:30 p.m.

