Holiday hoops on tap this week in Levy County

While schools around Levy County are closed for winter break, it doesn’t mean the sports’ calendar is slowing down.
In boys basketball, a handful of teams within the county have taken to the court this week, participating in some holiday tournaments. Below is a look at a couple of the tournaments taking place, the schools partaking, as well as a schedule.
Note: Information comes from teams’ schedules on MaxPreps. Scores were not updated for some games due to publication deadline.
Bronson
Tournament
Bronson (4-6, 1-2) vs. TBA
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 27
Time: 8 p.m.
Opponent TBA
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 28
Opponent TBA
Date: Thursday, Dec. 29
Chiefland
Bronson Holiday Tournament
Chiefland (3-3, 0-0) vs. Hilliard (7-3, 0-0)
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 27
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Opponent TBA
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 28
Opponent TBA
Date: Thursday, Dec. 29
Williston
Nature Coast High School Holiday Tournament
Williston (7-3, 2-0) vs. George Jenkins (3-7, 0-0)
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 27
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Opponent TBA
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 28
Opponent TBA
Date: Thursday, Dec. 29
Williston vs. Lovett (8-4, 3-1) (Atlanta)
Where: Neutral
Date: Saturday, Dec. 31
Time: 2:30 p.m.
