History made: Williston boys basketball wins first state championship

LAKELAND - It’s a goal every team strives for at the beginning of the season. A chance to compete for, and possibly win, a state championship.
On Friday night, a dream became a reality for the Williston boys basketball team, as the Red Devils were able to jump out to an early lead and ultimately hold on to defeat Chipley, 58-49, in the Class 1A boys basketball state championship at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
The title is the first in program history for Williston.
"It feels great," senior Jeythian Merced said, adding that the Red Devils have been working towards this goal all season and into last summer. "It feels great to finally get it."
Merced (10 points) was one of four players who scored in double figures for Williston (25-7, 6-0), which also ends the season on a eight-game win streak. Senior Greg Maxwell led the way with a team-high 22 points. Junior Quincy Parker added 10 points while junior Kyler Lamb scored 13.
Williston wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, as Maxwell raced down the court on the opening tip to score the game’s first two points. After two straight three pointers, the Red Devils managed to build a 15-6 lead before the Tigers (21-7, 3-0) were forced to take their first timeout.
Williston would close the first quarter on a 8-3 run, leading 23-9.
The Red Devils would carry this momentum from the opening period into the second quarter, ramping up the defensive play and only holding Chipley to two points in the period. Williston would finish the quarter on a 9-2 run.
The Red Devils managed to separate themselves from the Tigers in the first half, leading 32-11 by the halftime break. However, Chipley wouldn't go away without a fight.
In the third quarter, the Tigers would turn up the defensive pressure, frustrating Williston into several turnovers. Seven points from senior Antonio Lewis also helped Chipley slowly claw back into the game. A buzzer-beating three pointer by Kyler Bryant would cut the Tigers' deficit to 41-28 and put the exclamation point on what was a 17-point third period.
"They (Chipley) made a great run," Williston head coach Jim Ervin said. "They made good adjustments as coaches."
"We just did not secure the basketball like we needed to and make right decisions on the court," he said.
Chipley would keep its momentum going in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, cutting its deficit to as many as nine points. The Tigers would get it to within six after a goaltending call was followed up with a three-point basket from junior Izayah Eldridge.
Maxwell would give the Red Devils some breathing room after answering with a three-point shot of his own on the other end to give Williston a 50-41 lead with over two minutes to play. Eldridge would get Chipley to within five points following a layup after a Red Devils' miss on a 1-and-1 free throw attempt.
However, Williston would answer and build its lead back to seven after a layup by junior Javon Brown. But the Tigers would make it a one possession game following a layup of their own to put the score at 52-49. The lay in came after Brown rejected a three-point attempt by Eldridge in the left corner.
Chipley's comeback effort would ultimately fall short, as the Red Devils were able to ice the game at the foul line and hold on for a 58-49 victory.
"We just made history," Maxwell said. "I feel proud to put on for this city."
With Maxwell and Merced both graduating, there will be some holes for Williston to fill coming into next season. But with six of their top eight players also returning, Ervin said they are expecting to compete for a state title again in 2023-2024.
"We're building a program here...that's going to be competitive at the state level every year," he said.
