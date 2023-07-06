High winds, significant rainfall has affected salinity and water clarity

Wow. The last few weeks have given us some crazy weather.
Lots of high winds and 10-20 inches of rain has drastically affected salinity and water clarity.
For trout, I would look for clean water. But that could be a challenge right now. When the visibility is low, trout can be harder to catch. Try Gulp Shrimp or other scented baits. Live shrimp can be good too, but during this time of year, the pinfish will usually be too thick and the shrimp won’t last long.
Also, look for deeper water. With all the rain, the salinity will drop and the trout will sometimes move to deeper areas or areas that have deep water around them.
Redfish are around and can be caught on live bait, cut bait and artificials. If you have read my articles before, you know that for cut bait, mullet is at the top of my list. My normal rig is a 3/8 or 1/2 ounce weight with a 4/0 or 5/0 circle hook. Just throw it out and let the mullet smell do the work.
If you are not getting bit, make a move. I usually give it about 10-15 minutes. If I have not caught a red by then, I am usually moving on to find another spot.
I will say that mud minnows seemed to be working great recently, as well. They are easy to catch with a cast net around beaches and shorelines. I have found that netting them is easier when you get out of the boat and walk the shoreline.
I use the same circle hook rig when fishing with mud minnows, but a popping cork will work, as well.
Get out on the water and have some fun with friends and family. Great friendships, connections and memories are made on the water.
Capt. Jason Lowe can be reached at 352-362-0656 or online at www.jlowesguide service.com. Look for Capt. Jason Lowe's fishing report every two weeks inside the Levy Citizen.
