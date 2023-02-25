High school softball: Partial power outage in seventh inning postpones Chiefland-Trenton matchup

TRENTON — It will be a few months before a winner is decided in Friday night's rivalry contest between Chiefland and Trenton.
This comes after a partial power outage at John A. Vickers Field in Trenton, as a few of the field's lights suddenly shut off during the bottom of the seventh inning. The game was tied at 3-3 when the lights went out.
Players and coaches from both teams could be seen gathered on the playing field as the umpires worked to try and resolve the issue. After several minutes, a decision was ultimately made to postpone the matchup.
First-year Chiefland head coach Michelle Meeks said in an interview afterwards that electrical issues was the reason for the lights going out.
Meeks also said that players had observed a box located next to the Indians' dugout that had been smoking throughout the duration of the game.
Before the game, the light located adjacent to Chiefland's dugout could also be seen flickering a few times, as well.
Meeks said this was the first time she had ever experienced something like this in a game.
As for how the contest got to where it is at, the Tigers were able to jump out to an early lead over the Indians after left fielder Hailey Blankenship sliced an RBI double down the left field line in the bottom of the second to put the score at 1-0. Trenton would tack on more run in the inning following a sacrifice bunt by catcher Ella Emmons that scored third baseman Olivia Weaver, who reached base via a walk.
However, the Tigers' lead didn't last for long, as Chiefland would come back to to tie the game after two RBI doubles in the third inning. The first came via pitcher MacKenzie Fisher, who scored second baseman Shanie Keene. Keene reached base via a walk.
Fisher would reach home following the second RBI double in the inning by shortstop Grace Quincey.
The Indians were able to take their first lead of the game in the top of the fourth after senior Haley Davis ripped a solo home run to centerfield to put the score at 3-2.
Trenton would come back to even the score in the bottom of the fifth following a bunt that turned into an error. Fisher went to pick up the ball after the bunt by Tigers' first baseman Jessica Johnson and turned to throw to first. However, no one was covering the bag. This allowed the baserunner, right fielder Presley Akins, to score from second and put the score at 3-3.
The two teams will finish this contest prior to their second meeting of the season at Chiefland on Friday, April 28, according to Meeks.
