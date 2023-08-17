High school football season 'unofficially' kicks off this week

Football is in the air.
The 2023 high school football season “unofficially” gets underway this week here in Levy County, as teams will be taking the field in Kickoff Classics.
While these games typically provide teams with one last tune-up before the start of the regular-season, it’s still an opportunity for the squads to go against someone else and see where they stand entering Week 1.
Below is a look at the games scheduled to take place within the county these next couple of days.
Bradford (Starke) @Chiefland
Tonight, 7 p.m.
A little “Thursday Night Football” action sees Chiefland welcome in Bradford to C. Doyle Mccall Field at Wayne Pridgeon Stadium.
While this game won’t count in the record book, both of these teams should be able to get a good gauge of where they stand following the conclusion of this matchup between two playoff squads a season ago.
The Indians finished 2022 with a (7-3) overall record while 2S Bradford put together a record of (12-2, 3-0).
St. Petersburg Catholic @Bronson
Friday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m.
It was a disappointing 2022 season for Bronson and then interim head coach Timothy Jones. The Eagles finished with an overall record of (2-8).
While it wasn’t the year Jones, who enters the season as Bronson’s “official” head coach after having his interim tag removed, was anticipating, he is hopeful that in 2023, we will see a different Eagles’ team (more on this in our annual High School Football preview next week).
Perhaps a strong showing against St. Petersburg Catholic, which went (2-7) last year, will give Bronson some momentum heading into regular-season play next week. We’ll have to wait and see.
Taylor County (Perry) @Williston
Friday, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m.
These two teams also met in the Kickoff Classic last season, with Williston defeating Taylor County, 37-6.
Following that game against the Bulldogs, the Red Devils went on to win 10 games in head coach Robby Pruitt’s first season.
With the two squads matching up again Friday, we’ll see if Williston can repeat that same success in 2023.
