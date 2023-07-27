High school football: Chiefland excited to face bigger competition on 'difficult' schedule

CHIEFLAND — Last season, Chiefland finished (7-3) overall and managed to advance to the second round of the state playoffs.
But just a like a year ago, the journey to a hopeful postseason appearance won’t be an easy one for the Indians in 2023.
Seven of the 10 opponents on Chiefland’s schedule made the postseason last year. Of those seven teams, five had eight wins or more.
One of those squads included county rival Williston, which put together an overall record of (10-1) in head coach Robby Pruitt’s first season.
This year’s matchup between the county rivals will be a little more unique than in year’s past, as the Indians and Red Devils are set to square off in Week 1 of the season rather than at the end.
“Historically, Chiefland and Williston have always played Week 11,” Chiefland head coach James Corbin said at the recent 2023 High School Football Media Day.
Corbin said that because of the way Class 1R is set up – 1R has no districts – and Chiefland being in the same region as Williston, the Indians nearly found themselves playing the Red Devils in back-to-back weeks at the end of the season last year – something neither squad wanted to do again.
“Coach Pruitt called me pretty much as the season ended and asked if I’d be willing to move it,” Corbin said. “I told him, ‘you beat me to the punch, because I was just about to call you here in the next couple of days.’”
“So, we moved it up to the front of the season so that way we can kind of get that game out of the way.”
“That’s kind of our schedule as a whole,” Corbin said. “We do have Williston, Wildwood and Newberry all on our regular-season schedule and they are all in our region. But they are all within the first five weeks so we can kind of get those games knocked out and we can move on and be ready for the playoffs.”
Following a road game against Williston in Week 1, Chiefland hits the road again the next week, traveling to Wildwood to take on the Wildcats.
The Indians then host 2S Suwannee (Live Oak) Sept. 8 in what will be their home opener. Chiefland edged the Bulldogs, 14-13, last year.
After a quick home stop, the Indians are back on the road for a two-game road trip against Lafayette (Mayo) and Newberry. Chiefland defeated the Panthers, 49-7, in the 1R regional quarterfinals last season.
Following a short road trip, the Indians return home Sept. 29 for a matchup against rival Trenton. It will be the two teams’ first meeting since 2021, as last year’s game was cancelled and not made up due to Hurricane Ian.
As the calendar flips to October, Chiefland will have three straight home games throughout the month. This includes matchups against Dixie County (Cross City), American Collegiate Academy (Clearwater) and Madison County (Madison).
The Indians will finish up regular-season play on the road at Frostproof Nov. 3.
“The schedule is difficult,” Corbin said. “But we do look forward to playing teams like Madison (County), Wildwood, Suwannee and Williston and just getting better because of that.”
While he’s eager to have some bigger schools on the schedule, and the opportunity for his team to improve, Corbin feels there still should be districts in 1R. He added it’s becoming more difficult to schedule games.
“If you look at our schedule, we’re now having to go pick up teams like Suwannee, pick up teams like Frostproof – pick up Christian schools like American Collegiate Academy,” he said.
“We’re glad to have those teams on our schedule and (to) be able to get better playing those larger schools. But you do really miss out playing teams that are within a local radius just because they don’t want to play you.”
Corbin said he thinks not being able to play these smaller teams is a “disservice” to the players.
“I do understand that programs are at different heights right now across the board,” he said. “But at the same time, I feel like it’s a disservice to our kids not to be able to play small-school football. That’s what it was supposed to be.”
“There are years that you are supposed to be really good and there are years you are going to be really bad. That’s just part of the rural cycle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.