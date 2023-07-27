High school football: Bronson hoping 'manageable' schedule will lead to more success in 2023

BRONSON — The Bronson varsity football team’s 2023 schedule features a mix of some familiar and new faces.
The Eagles are set to face only three teams – Anclote (Holiday), Oak Hall (Gainesville) and Trinity Christion (Deltona) – this upcoming season that were on their schedule a year ago.
Furthermore, in addition to playing some new opponents, Bronson has also moved over to the SSAC’s (Sunshine State Athletic Conference) Atlantic League this season.
The Eagles will unofficially get their season underway Aug. 18 when they host St. Petersburg Catholic in the Kickoff Classic.
Following the matchup with the Barons, Bronson will then make the trip to Anclote in what will be the Eagles’ first regular-season game of the year.
Bronson’s regular-season home opener will come a week later against 2S Lake Weir (Ocala). This will be followed up with another home game in Week 3 against Dixie County (Cross City).
After the short two-game homestand, the Eagles will be back on the road in Week’s 4 and 5, traveling to Oak Hall (Gainesville) and The Frist Academy (Orlando). Oak Hall and the Royals both made the postseason in 2022.
“Oak Hall was a tough game for us last year,” head coach Timothy Jones said at the recent 2023 High School Football Media Day. “They’ll be a really tough game for us again this year.”
“That’s a great program. Coach (RJ) Fuhr does a great job there,” Jones said.
Following the two-game road trip, Bronson returns home in Week 6 for a matchup with Trinity Christian Academy before going back on the road in Week 7 for a matchup with rival Trenton.
The Eagles will close out regular-season competition Oct. 20 with a home game against Seffner Christian before the SSAC playoffs, which are scheduled for the two weeks after.
“I think the schedule will be a little more manageable for us,” Jones said. “There will be a couple of teams on there that’s going to give us some trouble. It’ll be a good chance for us to maybe go out and play some games that we’re competitive in and not necessarily just getting blown out by a much larger school.”
“Some of these teams are going to be new teams for us to play,” he said. “There are some teams I wish we could have played. We just couldn’t work scheduling and so forth.”
