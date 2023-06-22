High school football: A look at Williston's 2023 schedule

WILLISTON — Well, it’s that time of year again.
The 2022-2023 high school sports season has concluded in the state of Florida which means we’ve entered what some fans like to call the unofficial “dog days of summer”.
And while sports won’t officially make a return until August, it’s never too early to start looking ahead at what’s to come. This is especially the case with football schedules.
Williston recently announced its 2023 varsity schedule on June 13, and there is no shortage of quality opponents.
The Red Devils, who will enter this fall following a 10-1 campaign in head coach Robby Pruitt’s first season, have put together a 10-game schedule – not counting the Kickoff Classic against Taylor County – for this upcoming season.
Of those 10 teams Williston will face, seven of the squads made the postseason in 2022.
A full breakdown of the Red Devils’ schedule is below.
Note: All games are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
Week 1: vs. Chiefland (Friday, Aug. 25)
The high school football season in Levy County will start off with a bang, as Williston is set to host rival Chiefland in what will be both teams’ season opener.
The Red Devils defeated the Indians on the road, 57-28, in the last game of the regular season this past year to bring the Levy County Cup back to Williston.
Week 2: vs. Weeki Wachee (Friday, Sept. 1)
The Red Devils blanked the 2S Hornets, who finished 2022 with a (2-8, 1-3) record, 42-0, early on in the season last year.
Week 3: vs. Land O’ Lakes (Friday, Sept. 8)
Williston will wrap up its three-game homestand to start the year by hosting 4S Land O’ Lakes. The Gators put together a record of (9-2, 3-1) in 2022 and managed to advance to the state playoffs where they ultimately fell to Winter Haven in the regional quarterfinals.
Week 4: @Dunnellon (Friday, Sept. 15)
The Red Devils’ first road game of the season will come at the hands of 2S Dunnellon, which finished last year (5-6, 2-1).
Week 5: @Fort White (Friday, Sept. 22)
Williston will conclude a short two-game road trip when it matches up with Fort White. The Indians also made the postseason in 2022 and put together an overall record of (6-5). The Red Devils defeated Fort White, 56-28, in last year’s meeting between the two teams.
Week 6: vs. North Florida Educational Institute – Jacksonville (Friday, Sept. 29)
The 1M Fighting Eagles out of Jacksonville finished last year with an overall record of (4-5, 1-3).
Week 7: @Newberry (Friday, Oct. 6)
Williston will be back on the road in Week 7 when it travels to Newberry to take on the Panthers before a bye week in Week 8. The Red Devils defeated Newberry, 42-19, in 2022. The Panthers were also a playoff team last year, finishing (6-4) overall.
Week 8: Bye
Week 9: @Hudson (Friday, Oct. 20)
Following a bye week, Williston will be back on the road taking on Hudson. The 2S Cobras put together a record of (9-3, 3-1) and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs in 2022.
Week 10: vs. North Marion – Citra (Friday, Oct. 27)
In what will be the first of two home games to end the season, the Red Devils will host 2S North Marion (Citra). The Colts, who were also postseason qualifiers in 2022, finished 2022 with a record of (7-4, 1-1).
Week 11: vs. Citrus – Inverness (Friday, Nov. 3)
Williston will conclude regular-season play against 3S Citrus (Inverness). The Hurricanes finished last year with a record of (1-9, 0-4).
With their opponents now set, it should be interesting to see if the Red Devils can carry over their success from last year into this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.