High school boys' basketball season underway this week

The girls’ high school basketball season kicked off last week around the state of Florida. And Monday signaled the official start of the boys’ season.
In Levy County, a handful of teams got their seasons underway in the early portion of this week while another will get its year started later in the week. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, a few teams will only be playing one game this week.
Below is a schedule of games that have or are set to happen this week for teams in Levy County.
Note: Due to publication deadlines, some scores were not recorded.
Bronson:
Tuesday, Nov. 22 vs. Trenton, 6:30 p.m.
Cedar Key:
Monday, Nov. 21 vs. Trenton, 6:30 p.m.
Williston:
Friday, Nov. 25 vs. DME Academy (Thanksgiving Tournament), 10 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26 vs. Wildwood (tournament), 7:30 p.m.
