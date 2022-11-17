High school basketball is here

The high school girls’ basketball season kicked off around the state of Florida this week.
And in Levy County, several schools jumped right into the action with a handful of games scheduled for this week, including one matchup between two of the teams in the county.
Below are some scores of games that have already taken place as well as a few that are on the schedule for the rest of the week.
Note: Some of the games have already occurred, but due to publication deadlines, those scores were not able to be recorded.
Bronson:
Tuesday @ Meadowbrook Academy (0-1), 6 p.m.
Friday, @ Saint Francis Catholic (Gainesville), 6 p.m.
Cedar Key:
Tuesday @ Chiefland (1-0), 6 p.m.
Thursday @ Saint Francis Catholic (Gainesville), 6 p.m.
Chiefland:
Monday vs. Riverside Christian (Trenton), W
Tuesday vs. Cedar Key, 6 p.m.
Thursday vs. Branford, 7:30 p.m.
Williston:
Tuesday vs. North Marion, 7 p.m.
Thursday, vs. Fort White, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Neutral (tournament) vs. Dunnellon, 11:30 a.m.
While the girls’ season is already underway, preseason action has been ongoing throughout this week for the boys. They will officially begin regular-season play Monday.
