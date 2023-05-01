The high school baseball, softball regular season has come to a close. And district tournaments kickoff around the state today.
Here in Levy County, a handful of teams are set to compete for district titles over the next few days in both sports. This includes: Bronson, Chiefland and Williston.
A full breakdown of the tournaments featuring Levy County teams is seen below.
Baseball:
- Class 1A, District 7 (@Trenton)
- Quarterfinals (Monday, May 1):
No. 4 Dixie County vs. No. 5 Bell, 7 p.m.
No. 1 Newberry, No. 2 Trenton and No. 3 Chiefland all received first-round byes.
- District Semifinals (Tuesday, May 2):
No. 1 Newberry vs. Winner of Dixie County/Bell, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Trenton vs. No. 3 Chiefland, 4 p.m.
- District Championship: Thursday, May 4
Winner of No. 1 Newberry vs. Dixie County/Bell winner vs. Winner of Trenton/Chiefland, 7 p.m.
- Class 1A, District 8 (higher seed will host quarterfinals and semifinals, championship @Wildwood)
- District Semifinals (Tuesday, May 2):
No. 1 Glades Day vs. No. 4 Wildwood (@Glades Day), 3:30 p.m.
No. 2 Williston vs. No. 3 Bronson (@Williston), 7 p.m.
- District Championship: Thursday, May 4
Winner of Glades Day/Wildwood vs. Winner of Williston/Bronson, 7 p.m. (@Wildwood)
Softball:
- Class 1A, District 7 (@Trenton)
- Quarterfinals (Monday, May 1):
No. 4 Bronson vs. No. 5 Newberry, 6 p.m.
No. 1 Dixie County, No. 2 Trenton and No. 3 Chiefland all received first-round byes.
- Semifinals (Tuesday, May 2):
No. 1 Dixie County vs. Winner of No. 4 Bronson/No. 5 Newberry, 7 p.m.
No. 2 Trenton vs. No. 3 Chiefland, 5 p.m.
- Championship (Thursday, May 4):
Winner of No. 1 Dixie County vs. No. 4 Bronson/No. 5 Newberry winner vs. No. 2 Trenton/No. 3 Chiefland winner, 7 p.m.
- Class 1A, District 8 (@Williston)
- Semifinals (Tuesday, May 2):
No. 1 Williston vs. No. 4 Wildwood, 7 p.m.
No. 2 Glades Day vs. No. 3 Hawthorne, 5 p.m.
- Championship (Thursday, May 4):
Winner of No. 1 Williston/No. 4 Wildwood vs. No. 2 Glades Day/No. 3 Hawthorne, 7 p.m.
