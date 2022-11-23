Goethe WMA general gun dog hunt runs Nov. 18-28, all hunting regulations enforced during hunt

The Goethe Wildlife Management Area general gun dog season runs from Nov. 18-28, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officials.
“This is a great opportunity for dog hunters to run deer dogs and take game in Goethe State Forest,” Lt. Robert Johnston, area lieutenant, said.
This is a quota hunt, which means there are a limited number of hunters allowed (by quota permit) to hunt during this time. Dogs pursing deer, wild hog, fox or coyote must be equipped and monitored with devices allowing remote tracking and behavior correction.
“As per Goethe State Forest rules, only roads listed on the wildlife management area map are allowed to be driven on,” Johnston said.
“Goethe’s closed roads are used internally by Florida Forest Service staff to complete forest management objectives such as endangered species management, prescribed fire, invasive species removal and catching wildfires,” Mark Larson, Goethe Forest supervisor, said. “Each year, more closed roads are rendered impassible, and we have no resources or funding to repair these closed roads.”
The Goethe Dog Hunt is unique, as it is the only Goethe hunt that allows hunters to pursue deer using dogs. Hunting with dogs is prohibited during the archery, muzzleloading gun and the general gun still seasons. Hunting with dogs other than bird dogs is prohibited during the small game season.
“Our officers will be out checking for compliance to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable hunt.” Johnston said.
For more regulation information and a map for Goethe WMA, see: https://ocean.floridamarine.org/HGMSearch/Brochure Details.aspx?srctype=pfs &title=goethe and https://myfwc.com/recreation/ cooperative/goethe/.
For more information about the Goethe State Forest, see: https://www.fdacs.gov/Forest-Wildfire/Our-Forests/State-Forests/Goethe-State-Forest.
