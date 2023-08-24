Girls high school volleyball regular season underway
Metro Creative

The girls high school volleyball regular season is off and running here in Levy County.

Bronson, Cedar Key, Chiefland and Williston have all taken to the court for regular-season action this week.

Below is a look at a schedule of games for the remainder of the week as well as the beginning of next week.

Note: Matchups come from teams’ MaxPreps page. Schedule does not include games that were played earlier this week.

Bronson

Thursday, Aug. 24

@Cedar Key, 6 p.m.

Cedar Key

Thursday, Aug. 24

vs. Bronson, 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 28

vs. Countryside Christian (Gainesville), 6:30 p.m.

Chiefland

Thursday, Aug. 24

@Williston, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 28

vs. Bell, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

@Saint Francis Catholic (Gainesville), 6:30 p.m.

Williston

Thursday, Aug. 24

vs. Chiefland, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26 (tournament)

@Blountstown, 10:30 a.m.

@Newberry, noon

Monday, Aug. 28

vs. Lecanto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

@Taylor (Pierson), 6:30 p.m.

