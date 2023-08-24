Girls high school volleyball regular season underway

The girls high school volleyball regular season is off and running here in Levy County.
Bronson, Cedar Key, Chiefland and Williston have all taken to the court for regular-season action this week.
Below is a look at a schedule of games for the remainder of the week as well as the beginning of next week.
Note: Matchups come from teams’ MaxPreps page. Schedule does not include games that were played earlier this week.
Bronson
Thursday, Aug. 24
@Cedar Key, 6 p.m.
Cedar Key
Thursday, Aug. 24
vs. Bronson, 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 28
vs. Countryside Christian (Gainesville), 6:30 p.m.
Chiefland
Thursday, Aug. 24
@Williston, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 28
vs. Bell, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
@Saint Francis Catholic (Gainesville), 6:30 p.m.
Williston
Thursday, Aug. 24
vs. Chiefland, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26 (tournament)
@Blountstown, 10:30 a.m.
@Newberry, noon
Monday, Aug. 28
vs. Lecanto, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
@Taylor (Pierson), 6:30 p.m.
