Geiger's 3-RBI night carries Williston to 13th win of the season

LAKE BUTLER — The wins keep coming for Williston.
The Red Devils, who, as of this past week, sat at No. 1 in MaxPreps’ Class 1A Florida high school softball rankings, find themselves on a two-game win streak following their most recent victory over Union County (Lake Butler) Friday night.
Williston (13-2) got on the scoreboard early and never looked back on the way to a 5-1 win over the Tigers (2-9, 1-1).
Third baseman Raegan Geiger led the way offensively for the Red Devils, finishing 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs.
Union County managed to quickly load the bases in the top of the first inning following a hit-by-pitch and two walks. However, with one out, pitcher Navaeh Hayes struck out back-to-back batters to get Williston out of the jam and keep the game scoreless.
The Red Devils would crack the scoreboard in the bottom of the first after a 2-run home run by Geiger put Williston ahead 2-0. The home run scored Hayes, who reached second base following a double.
Moments after Geiger’s 2-run shot, the Red Devils would tack on another run. This time, it was via a solo home run from shortstop Karley Jerrels to push their lead to 3-0.
Union County had a chance to cut into the deficit in the bottom of the second after loading the bases once more following two walks and a hit-by-pitch. This resulted in a Williston pitching change, as first baseman Makenna Boyd took over on the mound.
“The pitcher (Hayes) came out (and) she wasn’t getting a lot of the calls that she thought were strikes, and she kind of got in her head there for a while,” Red Devils’ head coach Carl Williams said, adding their depth at pitching allowed Boyd to come in and get things back on the right track.
Boyd would get Williston out of the jam after a strikeout and ground out to keep the score at 3-0.
The Tigers cut into the deficit in the bottom of the third following a RBI single from Shyla Crowe that scored right fielder Leigh Ann Dicks to put the score at 3-1.
Centerfielder Maci Vonderstrasse would add to the Red Devils’ lead in the top of the sixth after a sacrifice fly scored catcher Cheyenne Boggs from third base to give a Williston a 4-1 advantage.
The Red Devils would tack on one final run in the top seventh following a Geiger solo home run – her second of the game – to center field to ultimately put the game’s final score at 5-1 and give Williston its 13th win of the season.
“We put in a lot of practice today (Friday) on seeing the ball out front (and) seeing the ball away and driving it that way,” Williams said. “It stuck for her (Geiger) today (Friday). She had been in a little hitting slump, so she came out of it real well tonight (Friday).”
As a team, the Red Devils finished with eight hits compared to Union County’s four.
“We hit the ball sharp when we needed to, but we just didn’t hit like we’re accustomed to,” Williams said.
Up Next
Williston is off this week for spring break and won’t be back in action until Monday, March 27 when it travels to Gainesville. First pitch for that game is set for 7 p.m.
